Delhi Police Deploy Spike Strips, Multi-Layer Barricades To Block CJP Protest | Watch Video

Delhi Police has installed spike strips and multi-layer barricades in southeast Delhi's Mohan Cooperative Estate area ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday. Security has also been tightened across the national capital, with police personnel deployed at city borders, in central Delhi and at key locations where protesters are likely to gather.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed spike strips placed on roads in the Mohan Cooperative Estate area ahead of the CJP protest. Heavy police deployment was also seen along the stretch, with personnel checking vehicles before allowing them to proceed.

"Delhi: Police maintain high security around Mohan Estate area ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest today. Spike strips also installed here," ANI shared on X.

ALSO READ: YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Detained By Delhi Police Ahead of CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar

The CJP has called for a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and modifications to Form 6.

Delhi Police detained Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka at Delhi airport after they landed in the capital. Several other CJP leaders and more than 500 protesters have also been detained across the city. The cops have also detained YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and other protesters.

The Centre has deployed over 20,000 personnel from the police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to maintain law and order in the national capital amid the planned protest.

As part of the security measures, Delhi Police also asked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to take preventive steps. The DMRC subsequently announced the closure of entry and exit gates at 45 metro stations. Meanwhile, more than 250 trains from other states, along with local trains, scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 am and 2 pm on Saturday have been cancelled.

ALSO READ: CJP Leader Abhijeet Dipke Detained By Delhi Police Inside Airplane In New Delhi | Watch Video

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.