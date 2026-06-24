China And India Must Lead Global South Solidarity, Wang Yi Tells PM Modi

China's top diplomat Wang Yi has called on India and China to take a leading role in strengthening solidarity among developing nations, describing the two countries as key pillars of the Global South.

According to a post on X by Xu Feihong, China's Ambassador to India, Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

During the meeting, Wang said China and India, as "the two largest developing countries and important members of the Global South", should play an exemplary role in promoting "solidarity and self-reliance among Global South countries".

Wang also expressed Beijing's support for India's role as the rotating chair of BRICS.

"China will continue to support India in fulfilling its responsibilities as the BRICS rotating chair and work with India to promote solid progress in BRICS cooperation," he said, according to the post.

Calling for stronger bilateral engagement, Wang said China is ready to work with India to implement the "important consensus" reached by the leaders of both countries.

"China is ready to work with India to implement the important consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries, continuously enhance trust and dispel doubts, properly handle sensitive issues, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, maintain the positive momentum of China-India relations, and jointly advance their respective modernization processes," Wang said.

He added that stronger China-India ties "fully serve the fundamental interests of the two peoples and conform to the common expectations of the international community."

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.