Relief For Vehicle Owners? Government May Extend PUCC Validity For New BS-6 Vehicles: Report

The Government plans to extend the validity duration of Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC) to three years; thus, owners of BS-VI private vehicles up to six years old will not need to renew them annually. However, BS-VI cars that are six to 10 years old must renew their PUCC every year, and those older than 10 years must do so every six months, NDTV reported.

"The Government is working on a proposal to extend the validity of Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC) from the existing 1 year to 3 years for new BS-6 vehicles. As per the proposal being worked out, the private owners of new BS-6 Vehicles will have to renew their PUCC only twice in the first 6 years," NDTV reported citing government sources.

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Given that BS-VI cars are far cleaner than their predecessors, the change is intended to reduce the burden on owners. Compared to BS-IV vehicles, BS-VI vehicles produce up to 82% less particulate matter (PM) and 25% less nitrogen oxides (NOx).

The validity of PUCC for commercial BS-VI cars is suggested to be different, according to people who are aware of the development. The PUCC will be valid for two years for cars up to six years old.

The same rules that apply to private vehicles would also apply to BS-VI business vehicles older than six years.

The modifications were suggested in order to discourage individuals from owning outdated cars and to take into account the role that vehicle emissions play in air pollution.

"The process for PUCC is also being improved to ensure there is no manipulation in readings," an official stated.

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The suggestion was applauded by a former joint secretary in the Ministry of Road Transport because new BS-VI automobiles emit fewer emissions.

However, former deputy transport commissioner Anil Chhikara stated that the government ought to consider the fact that even brand-new cars' maintenance affects emissions, reported TOI.

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