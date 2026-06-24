Is June 26 A Public Holiday? Check If Schools, Banks, And Government Offices Will Remain Open Or Closed

The Islamic New Year has begun with the arrival of Muharram, the first month in the Hijri calendar, marking the start of 1448 AH. In India, the month started on June 17 after reports confirmed the appearance of the crescent moon. Gulf countries had already welcomed the new month on June 16.

When Is Muharram 2026?

Among the key dates in the Islamic calendar, Ashura holds particular significance and is observed on the 10th day of Muharram. Variations in crescent moon sightings mean that the occasion will be commemorated on June 25 in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, while Indian Muslims will observe it on June 26.

The Government of India has designated June 26 as a gazetted holiday in observance of Muharram. As a result, all central government offices across the country will remain shut for the day.

According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday list, banks in the following states will be closed for Muharram on June 26: Tripura, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Andhra Pradesh.

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Schools across several parts of India are also likely to stay shut on the occasion. For clarity, parents and students can contact the school authorities.

Importance Of Muharram In Islam

One of Islam's holiest events, Muharram occupies a special place in the faith and is observed by Muslim communities across the globe.

Among Sunnis, Ashura commemorates the occasion when God is believed to have rescued Prophet Musa and his people from Pharaoh's persecution. The day is also linked to the fasting tradition observed by Prophet Muhammad.

For Shias, Ashura marks the anniversary of the death of Imam Hussain at Karbala in present-day Iraq. His stand against what he viewed as injustice, and his subsequent martyrdom alongside family members and followers in 680 CE, remains central to Shia remembrance.

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