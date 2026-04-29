CGBSE Class 10 & 12 Results 2026 To Be OUT Today @2:30 PM: Check Direct Link And Steps To Download Scorecard

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) in Raipur is set to reveal the CGBSE 10th and 12th results for the year 2026 today. Those who appeared for the examinations can access their CGBSE 10th result 2026 and CGBSE 12th result 2026 through the official site, cgbse.nic.in, or via DigiLocker. Students should have their roll number handy for retrieving the CGBSE 10th and 12th scorecards.

State Education Minister Gajendra Yadav confirmed the date and time on his social media platforms and also extended his best wishes to all the students who appeared for the CGBSE Board Exams 2026.

CGBSE Results 2026: List of official websites to check scorecard

cgbse.nic.in

cg.results.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

CGBSE Results 2026: Follow these steps to check & download the results

Step 1: Navigate to the official website, cgbse.nic.in.

Step 2: In the ‘Students Corner' section, select ‘Exam Results 2026'.

Step 3: Choose either the ‘CGBSE Class 12 or 10 Exam Result 2026' link available on the main page.

Step 4: Then, click on the ‘Main Examination' choice.

Step 5: Input the necessary information and hit submit.

Step 6: The CGBSE board results will display on your screen.

Step 7: Download the results and print a copy for your records.

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CGBSE Class 10 Results 2026: How to check the results via SMS

Write CG10 ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263.

Your CGBSE 10th Class Result 2026 will be sent on the same number via text message.

CGBSE Class 12 Results 2026: How to check the results via SMS

Write CG12 ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263.

Your CGBSE 12th Class Result 2026 will be sent on the same number via text message.

CGBSE Results 2026: Minimum passing marks

Students must achieve a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall to be considered successful. Those who do not pass in one or two subjects will be categorised for compartment exams, while students failing to qualify in more than two subjects will need to retake the entire academic year.

CGBSE Results 2026: Re-evaluation

Students dissatisfied with their grades may request a re-evaluation of their answer sheets. The CGBSE Class 10 and 12 result 2026 re-assessment application timelines will be revealed after the results are announced.

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CGBSE Results Highlights: Previous year total passing percentage

Last year, over 300,000 students appeared for the CG 10th examination, with an overall pass rate of 76.53%. Girls surpassed boys, achieving an overall pass percentage of 80.70%, compared to boys' passing percentage of 71.39%.

For the previous year, the total pass percentage for the CG Board Class 12 was recorded at 81.87%. In 2025, a total of 238,626 students took the CGBSE Class 12 examination.

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