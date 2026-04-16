Centre Grants Z-Category Security To Raghav Chadha Amid AAP Internal Rift: Here's Why

The Central government has granted Z-category security to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, based on an Intelligence Bureau (IB) threat assessment flagging potential risks to his safety. This decision follows the AAP-led Punjab government's abrupt withdrawal of his previous Z+ security cover amid reported inner-party tensions.



The Delhi Police had been providing protection to Chadha until the execution of the Centre's security cover, according to an India Today report citing sources.

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While the Punjab government has yet to issue a formal notification explaining the sudden shift, the removal of Chadha from his role as Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha, and his replacement by Ashok Mittal, has raised significant speculation. The young MP's sharp reaction in a video comes in the wake of allegations that the party is attempting to muzzle him.

Leaders including Bhagwant Mann, Sanjay Singh, and Atishi accused Chadha of focusing on "soft PR" and curated social media appearances rather than raising "substantive issues" that affect the common man on the floor of the House. In a startling allegation, senior voices within the party claimed Chadha deliberately avoided speaking directly against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during crucial debates.

He was specifically criticized for his refusal to participate in the joint Opposition walkout during the Prime Minister's address in the Lok Sabha, a move seen by the party as a sign of "hidden alignment" with the treasury benches. Many also pointed to the absence of Chadha during the incarceration of Arvind Kejriwal.



AAP's Stand on Raghav Chadha's Position

AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar targeted Raghav Chadha in an India Today interview, alleging he was in touch with the BJP. "We have information from verified sources that there was a meeting of top-level BJP leaders with Raghav Chadha, wherein it was decided that Raghav will be provided Z+ security and raids will be conducted against Ashok Mittal, who replaced him as Deputy Leader of the Upper House," she claimed.

"This is very unfortunate, and Raghav should remember that it was Arvind Kejriwal who took him from the streets to the Rajya Sabha," she added.

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