ED Raids Properties Linked To AAP MP Ashok Mittal Who Replaced Raghav Chadha In Rajya Sabha

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday carried out early morning searches at multiple premises linked to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal in Punjab, officials said.

Mittal, a businessman-turned-politician and educationist, was recently appointed as the Deputy Leader of the AAP in the Rajya Sabha, replacing Raghav Chadha earlier this month.

The action is part of an ongoing probe under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

According to officials, the raids targeted business entities associated with Mittal and his son at several locations, including Jalandhar and Phagwara.

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Reports indicated that the investigation is linked to suspected financial irregularities and fund management issues connected to institutions run by the Lovely Group, which Mittal heads.

The development quickly triggered sharp political reactions, with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accusing the BJP-led Centre of misusing central agencies to target opposition leaders ahead of elections.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also criticised the raids, alleging that such actions are aimed at influencing Punjab's political environment.

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He asserted that the people of the state would give a strong response to what he termed as politically motivated moves.

Officials, however, maintained that the searches are part of a routine financial investigation and are being conducted in accordance with legal procedures.

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