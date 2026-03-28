CBSE Unveils Alternate Grading For Class 12 In West Asia Amid Exam Disruptions

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared an alternative evaluation scheme for announcing Class 12 results in West Asian nations. This decision has been made due to exceptional conditions that rendered it impossible to hold board examinations as planned.

In light of the ongoing circumstances in countries such as Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, CBSE previously annulled exams set between March 16 and April 10, 2026, along with those that had been postponed earlier. It was also communicated that details regarding the announcement of results for Class 12 students in these regions would be revealed separately.

The Board highlighted that the evaluation policy is designed to guarantee fairness, dependability, and transparency, all while upholding academic integrity.

Previously Scheduled Exams

Board examinations were originally scheduled from February 17 to April 10, 2026, and assessments up through February 28 were conducted successfully prior to any interruptions. The Board described the task of ensuring valid, reliable, fair, and unbiased results amid these circumstances as extraordinarily difficult.

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While acknowledging that approximated methods cannot entirely replace actual examinations, the Board emphasized that the evaluation policy must uphold fairness, reliability, validity, neutrality, and transparency while utilizing trustworthy information regarding student performance.

Student Group Categories

Students have been categorised based on the number of examinations they participated in — those who attended all, four, three, two, one, or none of their registered subjects. Those from previous years registered under the compartment category were also considered.

The Board indicated that results can exclusively be released through an alternative method that offers the most precise evaluation according to the current situation.

Current Assessment Process

Class 12 evaluation includes two parts, a practical or internal assessment and theoretical examinations. Students are graded out of a maximum of 100 marks for each subject, with varied distributions between theory and practical components.

The Board observed that internal assessments have already been completed and uploaded by educational institutions.

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Alternative Evaluation Policy

For students who appeared in all their registered subjects, results will be announced based on their performance in those exams. Candidates from 2025 or prior who registered in one subject under the compartment category would have results declared based on their performance if they took the exam or will be provided an opportunity to sit for supplementary exams in July 2026 if the exam was not held.

For students with outstanding examinations, assessment will be rooted in theory marks and practical/internal assessments, with schools providing performance data from quarterly, semi-annual, and pre-board evaluations.

Subjects Without Conducted Exams

A list of subjects where examinations were not undertaken includes history, political science, economics, psychology, sociology, mathematics, biology, business studies, informatics practices, computer science, English core, and various skill-based subjects. Each subject features a specified allocation of marks between theoretical and practical/internal assessment sections.

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Criteria For Assessing Theory Marks

For subjects with 80 or 70 theory marks, the highest performance from quarterly, semi-annual, and final pre-board examinations will be taken into consideration. In subjects possessing 60, 50, or 30 theory marks, final pre-board examination scores will be utilised.

Should a student be absent from the final pre-board examination, earlier pre-board scores will be regarded.

Unique Cases And General Regulations

Students who relocated examination centers to other countries, including India, will have results announced based on their performance in conducted examinations. The Board noted that any further actions necessary during the results' preparation phase would be determined by the appropriate authority.

Marks for internal assessment and practical components will remain unchanged, as they have already been accomplished.

Mark Uploading And Record Maintenance

CBSE will offer a platform for schools to submit marks from April 6 to April 13, 2026. Schools have been instructed to ensure precision since no alterations will be permitted once marks are recorded.

Schools must securely store all assessment documentation, including answer scripts, for verification purposes by the Board.

Verification Of Records

CBSE reserves the right to verify records to confirm the accuracy and fairness of the uploaded data. In instances of non-compliance or unethical practices, the Board may revoke results and act against schools. The Board stressed that the uploaded information will be definitive and no correction requests will be entertained, urging schools to proceed with due diligence.

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