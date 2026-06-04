CBI Arrests IT Officer For Taking Rs 4,000 Bribe For Deleting Duplicate PAN Record

The CBI on Wednesday arrested an Income Tax officer in Odisha for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000, officials said. The accused, identified as Ramesh Kumar Mohanty, was posted as a superintendent at the Income Tax office in Bhadrak district, they said.

Mohanty had allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 from a person for deleting a duplicate PAN card record, officials said.

The person reached out to the CBI and filed a complaint. Acting on it, the agency laid a trap and caught the officer red-handed while he was allegedly accepting Rs 4,000 from the person, they said.

A case has been registered against Mohanty under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further investigation is underway, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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