Canva Down: Users Unable To Access Graphic Design Platform, Company Says Issue Identified

Online graphic design tool Canva on Tuesday was down for many people at around 9:15 am with the website throwing a 500 error. A 500 Internal Server Error is a generic "catch-all" status code which indicates an unexpected issue on the website's server. It is a server-side problem, meaning the error is not the user's fault. This error prevents the server from fulfilling the request.

User reports indicate that the disruption is primarily affecting Canva's app, which accounts for 56% of reported problems. The website is the next most affected service, making up 33% of reports, while login-related issues account for 11%.

Canva Down

Photo Credit: (Photo: Canva)

Users took to social media to report the matter. A user wrote, "So what is going on Canva your status page says there is no issue. Clearly there is. Can't open existing files, can't start new ones. I pay way too much money for this to be down the last four hours. I run a business here."

Another said, "Canva is down right now. Surprised to see this happen to such a big tech company."

Canva Down

Photo Credit: (Photo: Downdetector)

Some users are experiencing issues accessing designs on Canva, the company said in a status update. Canva initially said that some users may have trouble accessing the platform, adding that its teams were urgently investigating the disruption and would provide further updates.

In a subsequent update at 13:45 AEST on June 9, 2026, Canva said the issue had been identified and that its engineers were working to implement a fix.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Canva wrote, "Our engineers are working double time! We'll be up and running again so sit tight and we'll be back. Track our progress here: http://canvastatus.com. Thanks!" [sic]

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