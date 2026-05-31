'Blasting Punjabi Music In Davos': Harsh Goenka Rues Our Lack Of Civic Sense Abroad

Citing examples from Switzerland and Davos, industrialist Harsh Goenka has drawn attention to what he describes as a growing concern over civic behaviour among some Indians abroad.

Emphasising that a nation's image is built as much on public conduct as on economic progress and professional success, Goenka said India must foster greater civic awareness and respect for public spaces to strengthen its standing on the global stage.

Sharing his observations on X, Goenka recalled being surprised by a set of guidelines displayed for Indian guests at a hotel in Gstaad, Switzerland.

The notice reportedly advised guests against carrying food away from the breakfast buffet, requested the use of designated cutlery and urged visitors to avoid excessive noise in hallways and balconies.

The businessman said such instructions reflected a broader concern about public conduct.

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Referring to viral videos circulating online, he pointed to instances of people performing garba in restaurants and airports, engaging in loud conversations in public places and treating transport hubs and aircraft cabins as social gathering spots.

Goenka also recounted an incident in Davos where, according to him, an Indian businessman played Punjabi music at high volume in a club, claiming it as an expression of "soft power" despite causing inconvenience to others.

Drawing a comparison with Japan, often admired for public discipline and courtesy, Goenka said India must strengthen its civic culture if it aspires to be recognised as a true global superpower.

His remarks triggered a lively debate online, with many users agreeing that responsible behaviour and respect for shared spaces are essential to enhancing India's image worldwide.

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