Massive Fire Breaks Out At Hospital's ICU In Bihar's Muzaffarpur, Several Feared Dead

Several patients are feared dead after a massive fire broke out at a hospital in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. The official death toll has not yet been released, NDTV reported. The fire reportedly started in the ICU of Prasad Hospital, located under the Brahmapura police station area of Muzaffarpur.

After receiving information about the incident, fire department personnel rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. Efforts are underway to evacuate patients and bring the blaze under control.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Authorities are expected to release further details after the rescue operation is completed and the situation is assessed.

This is a developing story

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