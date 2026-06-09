Big Relief For Khan Sir: Court Grants Interim Protection From Arrest In Patna Coaching Firing

A Patna court granted popular educator and YouTuber Faisal Khan interim protection from arrest on Tuesday in connection with a vandalism and firing incident at his coaching institute.

It offered temporary relief to one of Bihar's most recognisable public figures in a case that has drawn widespread attention.

The principal district judge granted the stay after hearing Khan Sir's anticipatory bail petition, according to his lawyer Arvind Kumar Mavvar.

"Interim protection has been granted to Khan Sir by the learned principal district judge after perusal of the entire fact and law. A stay has been issued on Khan Sir's arrest by the learned district and principal judge Patna," Mavvar told ANI.

Khan Sir's lawyer separately told NDTV that the educator would not be arrested until the next hearing and that he would cooperate with the police investigation.

The case stems from an incident on the night of June 2, when a group of 15 to 20 individuals allegedly tore down posters and pelted stones at Khan Global Studies Institute in Patna.

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CCTV footage of the incident showed men indulging in vandalism at the premises.

Two guards of the coaching centre were subsequently detained after videos emerged showing them firing into the air. During questioning, the guards told police they fired two rounds each from their licensed .315-bore rifles after being instructed to do so — and that Khan Sir was present at the spot when the incident occurred.

Patna Police subsequently named Khan Sir and two others in an FIR under provisions related to attempt to murder and the Arms Act. His lawyer alleged the case was "part of a conspiracy to defame him."

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Khan Sir had alleged that individuals from a rival coaching institute were behind the original attack on his premises. Members of the rival institute, however, accused him of staging the incident, further muddying an already contentious situation.

The case has drawn particular attention given Khan Sir's massive following as an educator and content creator, with millions of subscribers across his YouTube channels where he teaches competitive examination aspirants.

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