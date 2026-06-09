Navi Mumbai Power Cuts Keep Residents Awake; Outage Sparks Anger, Protest

Large parts of Navi Mumbai are facing frequent power outages, voltage fluctuations and water shortages amid soaring temperatures of 30-35°C, which triggered protests and road blockades by residents. Citizens across Vashi, Turbhe, Kamothe, Kharghar, Ulwe, Airoli, Ghansoli and Kopar Khairane have been struggling through sleepless nights.

Kamothe has emerged as the worst-hit area after a faulty 630 KVA transformer triggered a gruelling 27-hour power outage, plunging nearly 15,000 residents into darkness. Outraged by the prolonged utility failure, frustrated residents took to the streets in protest, blocking major roads to demand immediate accountability from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).

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Many took the agitation to social media. Residents across several areas reported repeated outages lasting from late evening until early morning, disrupting sleep and affecting daily routines.

A user on X shared a video showing several residents gathered outside the electricity office, claiming, "Thousands of residents across multiple sectors in Kalamboli (Navi Mumbai) were plunged into pitch darkness at night following a massive, unannounced power outage by the Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB-Kalamboli)."

One user wrote on X, "Frequent power cuts in Kalamboli Sector 16, Roadpali, Navi Mumbai, for the past 2 weeks are causing major issues. Pls resolve this urgently & share a restoration timeline. http://Con.No: 028657905927 Mob: 8082190313."

While others shared similar concerns,

Another wrote,

Simultaneously, others shared their ordeal, with one saying, "No electricity, extreme humidity making it unbearable."

MSEDCL Superintendent Engineer Deepak Patil told Hindustan Times that restoration and infrastructure-strengthening measures are currently active. “Major restoration and repair works have been undertaken in areas where ageing underground cables have developed faults, and infrastructure augmentation is being carried out wherever required.”

“Power interruptions in certain pockets occurred due to box-related repairs and other technical works undertaken to stabilise the system,” he added.

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