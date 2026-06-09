Navi Mumbai Power Cuts Keep Residents Awake; Outage Sparks Anger, Protest

Large parts of Navi Mumbai are facing frequent power outages, voltage fluctuations and water shortages amid soaring temperatures of 30-35°C, which triggered protests and road blockades by residents. Citizens across Vashi, Turbhe, Kamothe, Kharghar, Ulwe, Airoli, Ghansoli and Kopar Khairane have been struggling through sleepless nights.
Kamothe has emerged as the worst-hit area after a faulty 630 KVA transformer triggered a gruelling 27-hour power outage, plunging nearly 15,000 residents into darkness. Outraged by the prolonged utility failure, frustrated residents took to the streets in protest, blocking major roads to demand immediate accountability from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).
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Many took the agitation to social media. Residents across several areas reported repeated outages lasting from late evening until early morning, disrupting sleep and affecting daily routines.
A user on X shared a video showing several residents gathered outside the electricity office, claiming, "Thousands of residents across multiple sectors in Kalamboli (Navi Mumbai) were plunged into pitch darkness at night following a massive, unannounced power outage by the Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB-Kalamboli)."
Thousands of residents across multiple sectors in Kalamboli ( navi mumbai) were plunged into pitch darkness in night following a massive, unannounced power outage by the Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB- Kalamboli) .@ithakurprashant @BJP4Maharashtra @MSEDCL pic.twitter.com/NYtAVYhRy3— Bhoir_Jayesh (@jbhoir443) June 8, 2026
One user wrote on X, "Frequent power cuts in Kalamboli Sector 16, Roadpali, Navi Mumbai, for the past 2 weeks are causing major issues. Pls resolve this urgently & share a restoration timeline. http://Con.No: 028657905927 Mob: 8082190313."
@MAHAVITARAN,@CMOMaharashtra— Shivkant Pal (@Shivkantpal13) June 8, 2026
Frequent power cuts in Kalamboli Sector 16, Roadpali, Navi Mumbai for the past 2 weeks are causing major isssue.
Pls resolve this urgently & share a restoration timeline.https://t.co/CM8W9iHZkf: 028657905927
Mob: 8082190313#PowerCut #Kalamnoli
While others shared similar concerns,
@MSEDCL @Dev_Fadnavis @mieknathshinde @NaikSpeaks— affron (@AEffr) June 8, 2026
Consu number 000220345564
Landmark chikaneshwar garden Koparkhairane navi https://t.co/u8XQcg4Dck power in Koparkhairane navi mumbai since 1 hr
What kind of service is this??
Do you want people to die in those heat wave
Another wrote,
@MAHAVITARAN,@CMOMaharashtra— Sonam mourya (@sonammourya0521) June 8, 2026
Frequent power cuts in Ghansoli Sector 8, Chinchali, Navi Mumbai for the past 2 weeks are causing major issue. Many working people are facing issues especially at night.
Pls resolve this urgently & share a restoration timeline.#ghansoli #navimumbai
Simultaneously, others shared their ordeal, with one saying, "No electricity, extreme humidity making it unbearable."
@MSEDCL@NMMConline— Nalin Narayan (@NarayanNalin) June 7, 2026
Power outage in Navi-Mum, Ghansoli near Talvali Smashan Bhoomi area since the last 4+ hours. No electricity, extreme humidity making it unbearable. Requesting immediate restoration and details on the reason for this outage. This area faces frequent power cuts. pic.twitter.com/FDI8dwYE6d
MSEDCL Superintendent Engineer Deepak Patil told Hindustan Times that restoration and infrastructure-strengthening measures are currently active. “Major restoration and repair works have been undertaken in areas where ageing underground cables have developed faults, and infrastructure augmentation is being carried out wherever required.”
“Power interruptions in certain pockets occurred due to box-related repairs and other technical works undertaken to stabilise the system,” he added.
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