Asha Bhosle Health Update: Legendary Playback Singer In Critical Condition Following Cardiac Arrest

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, who has been admitted to a private hospital here after suffering a cardiac arrest and pulmonary complications, remains in a critical condition, sources told news agency PTI on Sunday.

The 92-year-old singer was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai on Saturday evening

"She is in the ICU. She remains in critical condition," sources told PTI. Bhosle's family has not issued an official statement on her health.

On Saturday, her granddaughter Zanai took to Instagram to share details about Bhosle's health.

"My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively," she wrote.

Bhosle, the younger sister of the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, has recorded over 12,500 songs in different languages over a career spanning eight decades, lending her voice to leading ladies from Meena Kumari, Madhubala and Zeenat Aman to Kajol, Urmila Matondkar and South stars like Padmini and Vyjayanthimala.

Among her most memorable songs are "Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar", "In Ankhon Ki Masti", "Dil Cheez Kya Hai", "Piya Tu Ab To Aaja", "Duniya Mein Logon Ko" and "Zaara Se Jhoom Loon Main".

In 2023, she performed at a special concert, 'ASHA@90: Live in concert', in Dubai to celebrate her 90th birthday.

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