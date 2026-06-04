Army Captain To Face Action? Proposal To Partner At Nashik Passing-Out Parade Sparks Buzz — Video

A surprise marriage proposal at a military passing-out parade has set social media ablaze, melting hearts across the country while simultaneously triggering a debate over military protocol, and now, a potential inquiry, multiple reports suggested on Thursday.

The proposal took place on Tuesday at the Combat Army Aviation Training School (CAATS) near Nashik, Maharashtra, where Captain Bharat Bhardwaj had just been commissioned as an Army pilot.

Dressed in his ceremonial military uniform, the captain walked onto the tarmac, dropped to one knee in front of his partner, and proposed with a ring, an army helicopter gleaming in the backdrop. His partner accepted, embracing him as he rose to his feet, as onlookers watched the moment unfold.

Speaking to media after the ceremony, Captain Bhardwaj explained his reasoning. "Both of us have known each other for the past five years. I don't think that there is any better day than this to propose marriage to her. I wanted to make this day memorable for my fiancée too. That was the whole idea," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

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In a separate interview with IANS, he called it "a very big day for all of us, for my family, for my mother, for my fiancé, for my second parents."

What The Rules Say

Despite the romantic gesture drawing widespread admiration online, Army sources told IANS that Captain Bhardwaj allegedly violated military decorum and protocol by proposing in uniform during a Passing Out Parade-like ceremony in front of military equipment, calling the act inappropriate in timing, place, and tradition.

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Hindustan Times reported that the Army has taken cognisance of the matter and is likely to seek a formal explanation from the newly commissioned pilot. The proposal and its public social media circulation are said to violate several Army protocols, though the gesture is unlikely to invite any major punishment.

Online reactions were sharply divided, with many users celebrating the couple while others questioned whether filming and sharing such moments from a defence training school was permissible under the armed forces' strict code of conduct.

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