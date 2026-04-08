AP Inter Results 2026 Date Soon: BIEAP To Announce 1st And 2nd Year Scores — Where And How To Check

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education is on the set to release the 2026 Andhra Pradesh intermediate results. The AP Inter Results 2026 are anticipated to be announced in the second week of April, with April 12 emerging as a potential date, according to media reports.

A final date and time for the declaration of the BIEAP Inter 1st and 2nd year results for 2026 is yet to be announced officially. Candidates who are eagerly looking forward to the result announcement should keep checking the official website for the latest information.

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The AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2026 will be disclosed on the official website bie.ap.gov.in. Candidates will receive a list of websites where they can verify their AP Inter results for 2026, alongside an official notification. Students are encouraged to keep their login information at hand to check the results.

Follow this guide to check & download AP inter results 2026

Step 1: Navigate to the official portal bieap.apcfss.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in or manabadi.co.in

Step 2: Select the link labelled “AP Inter Results 2026”

Step 3: Choose the link for either 1st Year or 2nd Year results

Step 4: Input your Hall Ticket Number

Step 5: Press Submit / Retrieve Results

Step 6: Your AP Intermediate Marks Memo 2026 will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download and print it out for future reference

The scores for both years will be accessible online across various platforms to accommodate heavy traffic. Besides official websites, students may also have the option to check their results through DigiLocker and SMS services.

The announcement will feature pass percentages, lists of top performers, and district-wise statistics, making it a significant academic update for millions of students throughout Andhra Pradesh.

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Overall performance in 2025

Reflecting on last year's performance offers valuable insight. In the AP Inter Results 2025, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 70% for the 1st year and 83% for the 2nd year, indicative of a strong academic performance statewide. Notably, girls surpassed boys in both years, maintaining a steady trend in board examinations.

District-wise performance in 2025 revealed a distinct educational hierarchy. Krishna district stood out as the leading performer, achieving an 85% pass percentage in the 1st year and 93% in the 2nd year, the highest in the state.

Following closely were Guntur and NTR districts, with Guntur attaining 82% (1st year) and 91% (2nd year), while NTR recorded 81% and 89% respectively. These districts have consistently showcased strong academic results, establishing benchmarks for others.

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