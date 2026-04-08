TS Inter Results 2026: Telengana Board Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results Expected On This DATE

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education is set to announce the results soon, with April 12 being viewed as the most probable date, per NDTV report, although official notification is still awaited. Students throughout Telangana are eagerly waiting for the release of the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) results for 2026.

Once results are published, students can retrieve their scores online through the official board portal by entering their enrolment number. It is crucial to keep hall tickets accessible, as the enrolment number listed on them will be necessary for login.

In addition to the website, results will also be accessible via SMS and through the Digi Locker service, where students can download their electronic mark sheets.

Follow this to check & download TSBIE Results 2026

Step 1: Head over to the official site tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for TSBIE Results 2026

Step 3: Choose your year (1st or 2nd year)

Step 4: Input your hall ticket number and necessary information

Step 5: Click on 'submit' to see your results

Step 6: Download and retain the marksheet for future reference

TSBIE exam timetable 2026

The Intermediate First Year examinations were held from February 25 to March 17, 2026, while the Second-Year exams conducted from February 26 to March 18, 2026. Grading of answer sheets commenced on March 4 and is currently nearing completion.

Approximately 9,97,075 students participated in the examinations this year, encompassing 4,89,126 First Year and 5,07,949 Second Year candidates, making it one of the largest in recent times.

Previous year passing percentage

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) revealed the results of the Intermediate Public Examinations 2025 on April 22, 2025. The recently concluded academic year (2024-25) recorded a total pass percentage of 65.80 for 9,97,012 students who appeared for the exams across both first and second years combined.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.