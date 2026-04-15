180 Girls, Over 300 Videos: 19-Year-Old Arrested, House Bulldozed — Amravati Exploitation Case Explained

Maharashtra Police have arrested a 19-year-old from Amravati's Paratwada town for allegedly luring over 180 girls, most of them minors, into relationships through social media, filming them in obscene situations, and circulating nearly 350 explicit videos on WhatsApp and Snapchat, police said.

Meanwhile, a JCB rolled out outside the house of the accused taking down illegal portions of his one-storey home. Where, BJP MLA Pravin Tayade was present to oversee the administration's action.

The case, which came to light after the videos went viral, has triggered widespread outrage across the state and prompted the formation of a Special Investigation Team.

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The accused, identified as Ayan Ahmed Tanveer Ahmed alias Mohammad Ayaz was taken into custody on Saturday by the Paratwada police. A local court has remanded him to police custody until April 21. His mobile phone has been seized and is being examined for further evidence, with cyber cells working to have the circulated content taken down.

What Was The Modus Operandi Of Accused?

According to police, the accused lured girls into relationships through social media platforms. Once trust was established, he allegedly sexually assaulted them and recorded the acts without their consent. The videos were then used as tools of blackmail, with threats of making them public if the victims resisted or complained. Investigators note that the exploitation appears to have spanned nearly a year.

How It Came Into Light?

None of the victims have yet approached police on their own. The case, which came to light after the videos went viral online.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Vishal Anand, who is personally overseeing the investigation, made a direct appeal to the victims: "We want the victims to come forward with complaints. We will maintain confidentiality and identities will be protected. The complainants will only have to meet two persons: a lady investigation officer and a judge for recording of statements."

The accused had allegedly served as an office-bearer of the AIMIM earlier. In videos and photographs shared by him on his social media, he appears to be receiving a letter from the MIM's Amravati president, Haji Irfan Khan, and recording social media 'reels' at the party's rallies.

However, several such videos have been deleted from his Instagram account after the case came to light.

Moreover, AIMIM has distanced itself from the accused. Sayyed Mujeeb, District President of AIMIM in Amravati categorically said that "Mohammed Ayaz has no affiliation with the party."

"During the Achalpur Gram Panchayat elections, he was entrusted with the responsibility of managing the party's social media accounts. However, as he failed to perform his duties effectively, we issued a formal letter and expelled him from the party immediately after the elections concluded. The accused is neither a party worker nor an office-bearer of the AIMIM," Mujeeb said.

SIT Formed To Probe

The SIT formed to probe the case comprises 11 police officers and 36 constables under an Assistant Superintendent of Police. The team was constituted following a demand by Rajya Sabha MP Anil Bonde, who hails from Amravati and has alleged that the case goes beyond a single accused.

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"Let me tell you, it is not about one or two persons being involved. There seems to be an organised racket," Bonde said. Police have not ruled out the involvement of multiple accused, with SP Anand confirming: "We are investigating whether more than one accused is involved in the case."

The accused has been charged under Section 294 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for distribution of obscene content, Sections 8 and 12 of the POCSO Act for sexual assault and harassment of minors, and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act. A co-accused, identified as Mohammad Joyan, successfully evaded the initial police dragnet and remains on the run.

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