TCS Nashik 'Conversion' Case Explained: Allegations, Modus Operandi, Arrests & More As NCW Sets Up Panel

A major workplace scandal has rocked Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) BPO unit in Nashik, where eight women employees have accused senior colleagues of sexual harassment, mental abuse, and attempted forced religious 'conversion'. The case has escalated into a major controversy, triggering a police SIT probe, multiple arrests, and a response from Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) said it has set up a fact-finding committee to probe.

What Is The Case

The incident first came to light when a woman working at the BPO office in Nashik filed a complaint at the Deolali Camp Police Station, alleging that certain colleagues had repeatedly behaved inappropriately over a period spanning several years, from 2022 to 2026.

Moreover, complaint filed with Nashik City Police in February alleged misconduct at the office. The complaint, made by a political party worker, reportedly alleged that a Hindu woman employee had begun observing Ramzan fasts, prompting police to take note and initiate a discreet inquiry.

Acting on this input, police launched a covert operation inside the TCS office to verify the claims and assess workplace conditions.

The complaint triggered a wider investigation that eventually drew in nine FIRs and seven arrests.

ALSO READ: TCS Nashik Row: Nasscom Stresses 'Zero-Tolerance,' Terms Incident As Isolated

What Are The Allegations

Allegations include inappropriate touching, sexually explicit remarks, stalking, and sustained mental harassment over months and years.

Some complainants further alleged that harassment was accompanied by religious coercion, including pressure to participate in practices against their beliefs and attempts at forced conversion.

In certain cases, victims alleged they were manipulated through false promises of marriage and emotional dependency.

What Was The Modus Operandi?

A witness alleged that certain accused employees frequently encouraged colleagues to pursue Hindu women romantically and influence them to change their religion, with religious discussions being common and some individuals allegedly receiving financial support for such activities since 2021. The case was partly uncovered through a covert police operation — acting on a tip-off, police deployed constables including women officers disguised as housekeeping staff inside the office for nearly two weeks, which reportedly revealed patterns of harassment and religious coercion.

Who Have Been Arrested

Police have identified and arrested Asif Ansari, Shafi Sheikh, Shah Rukh Qureshi, Raza Memon, Tausif Attar, Danish Sheikh, and HR manager Nida Khan. One accused remains absconding.

Who Is Nida Khan — The HR At The Centre Of The Row

Nida Khan was an HR official working from TCS's Pune office, whose roles included addressing employee grievances and compliance with POSH regulations. The SIT probe has identified her as the alleged mastermind, with investigators finding that she failed to act when a female employee emailed her regarding harassment and did not escalate the matter to seniors.

Khan was arrested on April 10 after initially being reported as absconding. She has been booked under multiple charges, including outraging modesty, criminal intimidation, and violations linked to alleged religious coercion.

ALSO READ: TCS Suspends Employees, Launches Enquiry Following Sexual Harassment Allegations In Nashik

Nine FIRs Filed

Police confirmed nine FIRs were registered between March 26 and April 3 at Devlali and Mumbai Naka police stations. Charges at Devlali include BNS Section 69 (rape), 75 (sexual harassment), and 299 (deliberate acts to outrage religious feelings), while charges at Mumbai Naka include Section 78 (stalking), 79 (outraging modesty) and 299 (outraging religious feelings).

NCW Sets Up Panel

In a statement, the National Commission for Women said the panel will visit the facility on April 17 to conduct an on-the-spot inquiry, examine the circumstances leading to the incident and assess the response of the authorities.

"The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of serious media reports concerning alleged incidents of sexual harassment of women at the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) BPO unit in Nashik, Maharashtra," the statement read.

"Taking a serious view of the matter, the Commission, in exercise of its powers under Section 8 of the National Commission for Women Act, 1990, has constituted a fact-finding committee to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident. The committee will visit the place of incident on 17th April," it added.

Gravely Concerning: N Chandrasekaran On Allegations

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said the allegations were "gravely concerning and anguishing" and announced a thorough investigation under TCS Chief Operating Officer Arathi Subramanian. "Action has already been initiated against the accused employees, and the company is extending its full cooperation to the ongoing investigations," he said, reaffirming a "zero-tolerance policy" towards any form of coercion or misconduct.



Nasscom, the industry body, also weighed in, calling the incident 'isolated in nature' and stressing that it '"does not reflect a systemic pattern within the industry.'

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