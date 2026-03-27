AIADMK Candidate List 2026: Check Who Is Contesting From Which Assembly Constituency

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has released an extensive list of candidates for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, signalling its campaign strategy built around seasoned leaders and regionally influential faces.

Party chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami will contest from Edappadi, reaffirming his stronghold in western Tamil Nadu. Several senior leaders have been fielded from their traditional bastions, including D. Jayakumar from Royapuram, S. P. Velumani from Thondamuthur, and P. Thangamani from Kumarapalayam.

Among other prominent names, Sellur K. Raju will contest Madurai West, R. B. Udhayakumar from Thirumangalam, and C. Ve. Shanmugam from Mailam. These leaders are seen as key pillars of the party's electoral push.

The first list reflects a mix of experience and continuity, with leaders such as K.P. Munusamy (Veppanahalli), Dindigul C. Sreenivasan (Dindigul), Natham R. Viswanathan (Natham), and O.S. Manian (Vedaranyam) returning to familiar constituencies. Others like C. Vijayabaskar (Viralimalai), Kadambur C. Raju (Kovilpatti), and K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji (Sivakasi) also feature prominently.

AIADMK List For 2026 Elections

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In its second list, the AIADMK expanded its reach across northern and western belts. Key nominations include V. Ramu (Katpadi), S.M. Sugumar (Arcot), L. Jayasudha (Arani), and Mukkur N. Subramanian (Cheyyar). The party has also fielded candidates in reserved constituencies such as Harur (SC), Chengam (SC), and Vandavasi (SC), reflecting a broader social coalition strategy.

The western region, considered crucial for AIADMK, sees a strong lineup with candidates like Amman K. Arjunan (Coimbatore South), K.R. Jayaram (Singanallur), Pollachi V. Jayaraman (Pollachi), and Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan (Udumalaipettai). In the Kongu belt and adjoining districts, several established faces have been retained, underlining the party's intent to consolidate its traditional vote base.

The elections to the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The AIADMK's candidate selection indicates a calibrated approach—balancing loyalty, winnability, and regional influence—as it gears up for a high-stakes electoral contest.

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