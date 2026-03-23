Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls: NDA Seals Deal — Check How Many Seats AIADMK, BJP, PMK, AMMK Will Contest

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced seat-sharing for the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections on Monday, with 27 seats allotted to the BJP, the PMK getting 18, and the AMMK allotted 11 seats.

The AIADMK has retained the remaining 178 seats, which were finalised in the presence of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and BJP election in-charge and Union minister Piyush Goyal.

The agreement, signed at the AIADMK headquarters, saw a strong showing from NDA leadership, including BJP Tamil Nadu chief Nainar Nagenthran, PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss, and AMMK General Secretary TTV Dinakaran.

Building on its previous performance of 66 wins out of 179 contested seats, the AIADMK is once again aiming for an expansive footprint. Last week, a senior AIADMK leader told PTI that the party is determined to achieve a standalone majority in the coastal state, which explains its insistence on contesting the maximum number of seats possible.

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Turning to the BJP, the party previously contested 20 seats in the 2021 elections, securing victories in only four: Coimbatore South, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, and Modakkurichi. For the 2026 cycle, the saffron party aimed for a 30-seat allocation within the alliance, as per reports, but has ultimately been allotted 27.

"We will launch the fight against the evil force DMK and its partners, who have taken Tamil Nadu to extremely difficult times due to their incompetent management of the economy and actions that have hurt Tamil culture. People are fed up with the DMK and Congress," BJP Tamil Nadu in-charge Piyush Goyal said earlier.

Polling for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 23 for the 234-member Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The results are expected on May 4, along with those of West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry.

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