'Absolute Chaos': Mumbai Metro 3 Services Hit By Technical Snag, Aqua Line Disrupted

Mumbai Metro's services on Aqua Line faced a significant disruption during Friday morning peak hours, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded at stations with no trains, no announcements, and no clarity on when services would resume.

The incident triggered a wave of frustrated complaints on social media directed at authorities.

The disruption, which multiple commuters reported beginning around 8:45 am, appeared to affect the entire Aqua Line corridor.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Metro said that due to a technical issue, train services experienced delays on both the downline and upline routes.

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"The fault has been rectified and normal services have been restored. We regret the inconvenience caused."

Users on X reported that no trains were running from key stations including CSMT and Aarey JVLR towards Cuffe Parade for stretches lasting between 30 minutes to over an hour.

What compounded the frustration was not merely the delay, but the complete absence of communication from metro authorities — no announcements at stations, no updates on the official app, and no support staff offering guidance.

One user posted on X at 8:45 a.m."No Aqua line trains from CSMT since last 30 mins. No announcement, no support why???"

A similar complaint came from another user, who wrote that there had been no trains from Aarey JVLR for Cuffe Parade for over an hour, adding: "No announcement, no support why??? Also yet not updated/notified on your own app — taking consumers for granted."

Commuter @Me_Nirali, posting at 9:04 a.m., warned others still planning to travel: "Service has been disrupted for the past 30-40+ minutes. No communication on when services will resume and utter chaos."

Another user, @rahu23, shared photographs of overcrowded platforms and flagged additional complaints — trains running late, no information displayed on boards, and critically, no cooling at the platforms amid Mumbai's May heat.

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Journalist and commuter Ishan Tanna (@IshanTanna1) summed up the sentiment bluntly at 9:40 am: "Absolute chaos at Aqua Line Metro stations with commuters stranded and confused, and no communication from authorities. The least commuters deserve during such situations are timely updates and basic communication."

The Aqua Line, also known as Metro Line 3, is a relatively new addition to Mumbai's metro network and was inaugurated to significant fanfare.

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