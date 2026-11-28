Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya has edged ahead of Emraan Hashmi's Gunmaaster G9 in the first two days of their box office clash, though both films' Saturday collections are so far trailing their opening-day numbers.

Both films hit theatres on Friday, November 27.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya Leads

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Yeh Prem Mol Liya earned Rs 3.88 crore net in India on Day 2, according to Sacnilk's live estimate as of 7:03 pm. This takes its India net collection to Rs 7.88 crore and its India gross to Rs 9.28 crore.

The film had opened with Rs 4 crore net on Friday, from 7,251 shows at 11 per cent occupancy. On Saturday, it was running across 5,542 shows, with occupancy rising slightly to 13 per cent.

ALSO READ | Gunmaaster G9 Day 1 Box Office Collection: Emraan Hashmi's Film Mints Over Rs 3.5 Crore

Gunmaaster G9 Trails Behind

Gunmaaster G9 collected Rs 2.83 crore net on Day 2, as per Sacnilk's live figures as of 7:03 pm. Its India net collection now stands at Rs 6.48 crore, while its India gross has reached Rs 7.64 crore.

The Emraan Hashmi film had opened with Rs 3.65 crore net from 7,740 shows on Friday. On Saturday, it was playing across 6,034 shows. Its occupancy stayed at 12 per cent on both days.

Who Is Ahead?

After two days, Yeh Prem Mol Liya is ahead by Rs 1.40 crore net. It took the lead on the opening day, earning Rs 35 lakh more than Gunmaaster G9, and stretched the gap on Saturday.

This comes after Gunmaaster G9 having more screenings. Across two days, it has been shown 13,774 times, compared with 12,793 shows for Yeh Prem Mol Liya.

ALSO READ | Gunmaaster G9 Box Office Collection Day 1: Emraan Hashmi's Film Opens To Modest Start

Since both Day 2 figures are live estimates, the final numbers could change once all shows are counted.

About Yeh Prem Mol Liya

The Barjatya directorial puts family relationships and romance at the centre of its story. Apart from the lead pair, the film features Anupam Kher, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak and Swanand Kirkire.

About Gunmaaster G9

Gunmaaster G9 mixes family drama with crime and action. It follows a former criminal who is pulled back into his old world, where he must deal with an old network and protect his family from threats. The lead character is torn between wanting a peaceful life and the dangers tied to his past.

The film's first half tries to balance emotional moments with action, though some of its turns are predictable.

ALSO READ | Yeh Prem Mol Liya Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann Starrer Gets Off To Good Start, Eyes Weekend Growth

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