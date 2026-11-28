Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, better known as CZ, has called Netflix's new FTX drama "completely false" and said its portrayal of him amounts to defamation.

"This current Netflix thing is just completely false. And it's actually defamation for me. So we'll see what we can do about it," Zhao said in a fireside chat at Binance Blockchain Week, the exchange's flagship summit under way in Bangkok.

The Altruists, an eight-episode series about the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange, premiered November 19, 2026. Zhao, widely known as CZ, said he had not watched it, only clips on X, but those were enough to make clear it was "a completely fictional series".

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"They had to make me the villain," he said. Zhao speculated that the series might be shaping public opinion ahead of a possible future pardon for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, though he offered no evidence. He said he had met Bankman-Fried only about five times.

What worries him most, he said, is reach. Crypto insiders know the story, but Netflix speaks to "everyday normal people" who may take the series as the record of truth. "I'm just really not happy with the way they portray me. So I don't think that's fair," Zhao said. Asked what could be done about a fictional series based on true events, he said he did not know for sure and was still taking advice.

CZ on Binance's $6.3 billion hack

Zhao was just as blunt about last month's $6.3 billion hack at Binance, the company he founded but no longer runs. "My perception is basically the Binance team and the ecosystem got a bit complacent," he said. "It's been many years without issues... They said, okay, we have these security procedures. They didn't constantly revamp it. They didn't constantly upgrade it. So they just failed on that job."

Senior leaders "were not focused enough on security", he said, because they were dealing with many other issues. "Looking back, it can be completely prevented. So I think Binance did fail on that."

He described a sophisticated, step-by-step attack. It began with a Trojan horse, software that hides malicious code inside something that looks harmless. The attackers then moved across Binance's systems, mapped the organisation and targeted the security, deployment and DevOps engineers who push code into production. Once inside, they downloaded source code and used AI to study it. "The analysis that used to be for a normal person that would take like six months is now done with the support of AI done in a day," Zhao said. To get past the final layer, he said, the attackers faked transaction signing by exploiting a weakness linked to EIP-7702, an Ethereum upgrade that lets ordinary wallets run smart-contract code.

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But Binance got the response right, Zhao said. It covered users' losses and communicated throughout, and he saw very little panic among users, VIP clients or partners. Binance drew down roughly half of each of its two insurance funds, the SAFU emergency fund of about $1 billion and its futures insurance fund, and plans to top them up soon, he said. The recovery of the stolen funds and the overhaul of security practices are still under way.

'Let Binance be the alarm'

Zhao warned that attacks are spreading across the industry, with "five, 10 hacks every single day" being reported and many more going unreported. He said the US Air Force had been hacked the day before. "Let Binance be the alarm," he said. "Do spend 30, 50, any percentage of your time on security for the next few months at least."

His answer is openness. "My philosophy is every company should share as much information as possible," Zhao said. "By sharing, we actually help to protect the industry so that other people don't have to learn their own lessons."

He is pushing for an industry security alliance built on three steps: rapid joint response to attacks, sharing best security practices, and firms cross-checking each other. Stablecoin issuers Circle and Tether helped Binance respond, he said, as did US agencies including the FBI.

He also dismissed the idea that keeping code secret keeps it safe. Attackers can reach employees' computers and copy source code, he said, so "the security by obscurity no longer works. You might as well just open source your entire source code."

On Jensen Huang

Asked about Nvidia's leadership upheaval, Zhao said Huang's private life was "between him and his wife", but that losing him abruptly was "completely bad" for the company and for the US lead in chips. "I believe a company lives or dies with a founder in a lot of cases," he said.

Zhao added that he generally agrees governments should not interfere in business, though he noted that both Huang's removal and his return may have involved government pressure.

Binance Blockchain Week runs until November 29 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

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