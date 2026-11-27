Rapper-singer Reble, whose real name is Daiaphi Lamare, had an unexpected and rather unpleasant experience during her live performance at the PULSE 2026 Awards in Guwahati on Thursday, November 26. The Meghalaya-based artist was performing her viral track Run Down The City – Monica from the film Dhurandhar when a drone suddenly struck her in the face, leaving her visibly startled.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The video captured Reble jumping and dancing on stage as she performed the track. Midway through her performance, a drone flew across the stage and hit her directly in the face before crashing to the ground.

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Visibly startled and upset by the collision, Reble immediately paused her performance and looked towards the drone operator, expressing her frustration. She walked off the stage without saying anything.

No Statement Yet From Reble After Drone Incident

Following the incident, several fans took to social media to express concern about Reble's well-being and whether she had sustained any injuries. While the video shows the drone hitting her face, there has been no official update on the extent of the impact.

As of now, Reble has not issued a statement or shared any update about the incident on her social media handles. Fans are awaiting confirmation about her health following the unexpected mishap.

Who Is Reble, The Singer From Meghalaya?

Reble, whose real name is Daiaphi Lamare, hails from the West Jaintia Hills region of Meghalaya. Her musical journey began at an early age. She developed an interest in music when she was just five years old and grew up listening to rock, hip-hop and indie music. By the age of 11, she had started writing her own lyrics and experimenting with rap.

Over the years, she turned her early passion into a professional music career, gradually establishing herself as an emerging voice in the Indian music scene.

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The rapper and singer has gained attention for her musical contribution in Aditya Dhar's film Dhurandhar. She has lent her vocals to three tracks associated with the film, including Run Down The City – Monica, Move – Yeh Ishq Ishq and Naal Nachna. She has also contributed to the lyrics, collaborating with composer Shashwat Sachdev.

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