Archana Puran Singh's Son Ayushmaan Sethi Gets Engaged To Girlfriend Samiksha Shetty In Italy: Watch

Wedding bells are ringing in Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's family. The couple's younger son, Ayushmaan Sethi, got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Samiksha Shetty. The content creator and YouTuber announced the news by sharing pictures and a video of his dreamy proposal during their romantic getaway in Capri, Italy.

The post offered a glimpse of their special moment against the stunning backdrop of Capri's rugged cliffs and blue waters.

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In one of the pictures, Ayushmaan is seen getting down on one knee with an open ring box as Samiksha stands in front of him, giggling.

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The pictures also captured the couple exploring Capri's famous Blue Grotto, known for its luminous blue waters and dramatic cave formations. In one photograph, Ayushmaan and Samiksha are seen smiling together at the bow of a wooden rowboat inside the grotto. Another picture shows them sharing a kiss while seated at the front of the boat, surrounded by sapphire-blue waters.

Samiksha also gave a closer look at her engagement ring, holding Ayushmaan's hand as she showed off the emerald-cut diamond set on a textured yellow-gold band.

Samiksha Shetty Pens Emotional Note For Ayushmaan Sethi

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Samiksha penned a heartfelt note that read, “Of all the places in the world, of all the lives we could've lived, somehow, we found each other. And we'd choose each other every single time. Here's to every lifetime together.”

Ayushmaan Sethi Shares Entire Proposal In YouTube Vlog

Ayushmaan also documented the special moment in a YouTube vlog, giving viewers a glimpse into how he planned the proposal. From setting up his tripod to capturing the moment to getting down on one knee and popping the question, the video showed the entire sequence.

In the clip, Ayushmaan is seen asking Samiksha to marry him as he brings out the ring. An emotional Samiksha says yes, following which the two embrace and spend a few moments together, soaking in the beauty of their surroundings.

The YouTuber also opened up about how Samiksha came into his life and changed it forever. Expressing his excitement about spending the rest of his life with her, he reflected on how his understanding of love changed after meeting her.

“Sam, you make the impossible possible. I always thought that happily ever afters were not for me and that I would never find someone I love that I would spend the rest of my life with.

“Then you walked into my life. You walked into those doors at Bombay Dark and you changed my life forever. I never thought that I could love someone so, so much. I thought true love was supposed to be like instantly falling in love with you and knowing that you are the one and feeling all butterflies but this wasn't that. This was better because the more I got to know you the more I fell in love with you,” he added.

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Who Are Ayushmaan Sethi and Samiksha Shetty​?

Ayushmaan Sethi, the younger son of comedian and actor Archana Puran Singh and actor Parmeet Sethi, is an aspiring actor. He ranked among the top 100 students globally in his Class 12 exams and even received an offer from an Ivy League institution.

He, however, chose to turn it down to follow his passion for acting and start his own YouTube channel. Ayushmaan shares glimpses of his personal life and relationship with Samiksha.

Samiksha Shetty is a Mumbai-based yoga trainer and mental wellness coach. Being from a law background, she also chose a different path and now shares yoga and wellness-related content on social media.

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