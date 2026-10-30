Kamlesh Sawant 'Turned Red’ After Accidentally Slapping Ishita Dutta On Drishyam Set

Remember the scene in Drishyam 2 that required Kamlesh Sawant to slap Ishita Dutta? The actor, who plays the Sub-Inspector Laxmikant Gaitonde in Ajay Devgn's Drishyam franchise, recounted how an accident during the shoot left him panicking.

Sitting down for an interview with an entertainment news portal, Kamlesh recalled he accidentally hit Ishita's face during the scene but the actress stepped in to defend him when director Nishikant Kamat got angry.

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Kamlesh also shared how Ajay treated him with warmth and respect despite their difference in stardom.

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When Ishita Dutta Defended Kamlesh Sawant After An Accidental Slap

In a conversation with SCREEN, Kamlesh recalled a scene in which he had to slap Ishita. Although they had rehearsed the sequence while maintaining a specific distance, the distance reduced during the final take, causing him to accidentally hit her face.

The incident left Kamlesh worried, especially after director Nishikant Kamat reacted angrily. However, Ishita immediately intervened and explained that the accident had happened because the distance between them had changed.

Recalling the incident, Kamlesh said, “During the rehearsals, there was this one scene where I had to slap Ishita Dutta, and there was an accurate distance. During the final take, the distance reduced, and I lifted my hand as per the rehearsal, and my hand stuck right on Ishita Dutta's face.

“From the other side, Nishikant Kamat sir abused me, and Ishita immediately intervened, and said, ‘No no, sir. It's not his fault. The distance was reduced because of me and he lifted his hand as per the rehearsal. So, it's my fault.'”

The actor said Ishita's support meant a great deal to him, as he had been worried about the mistake. He added, “She stepped forward to support me, and that's a very big thing. I'd turned red out of panic.”

When Ajay Devgn Approached Kamlesh Sawant On The Sets Of Drishyam

Kamlesh also recalled his experience of working with Ajay Devgn. The two had first shared screen space in the 2004 film Khakee and reunited nearly 14 years later on the sets of Drishyam in Goa.

Assuming that Ajay would be occupied with his scenes and lengthy dialogues, Kamlesh did not approach him. However, Ajay surprised him by walking up to him and remembering their earlier collaboration.

Recalling the interaction, Kamlesh said, “After Khakee, when we met after 14 years on the set of Drishyam in Goa, Ajay Devgn was standing afar and I was on the other side. He is a superstar, and I am a small character artist, he has bigger scenes and lengthy dialogues. He needs to prepare for them, why should I disturb him? But he himself came to me on the set, and said, ‘Kamlesh, you were in Khakee, right? You run on the track and I shoot a bullet at you? Then there is a scene of your wife? Wow, what an actor, she is!'”

Ajay also told Kamlesh that his friends had been curious about who would play the character of Laxmikant Gaitonde in Drishyam.

Recalling Ajay's words, Kamlesh said, “He then said, ‘Do you know, my friends are asking, ‘Who is playing the role of Gaitonde.' So, you know the importance of this character, right?' And, I said, ‘Sir, I will try my best to do hundred percent justice to the character.' So, this is his greatness. He is a great human being and a fantastic artiste.”

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Kamlesh also spoke about his experiences of working with several prominent names in the Hindi film industry, including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, John Abraham and Akshaye Khanna. He said the actors had treated him with kindness and respect despite his relatively smaller roles.

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