Stories Of Evolution In Progress | The Week In The Whys

Hey readers,

This week was about three very different things — a humble gavar in Rajasthan, a fancy luxury store in Mumbai, and a (boring-looking) policy document from the World Bank.

Let's get into it.

Take guar. On your plate, it's just another vegetable. But once processed into guar gum, it runs the US energy industry. Did you know that it is a key ingredient in making shale gas? Guar gum's demand isn't stable. It rose during the shale boom, then fell as oil prices dropped. With oil rising again, demand may come back. But it's not that simple. Why? Read Guar Gum Is More Than An Oil Story.

Now jump to luxury.

We are seeing retail spaces getting upgraded around us. Tier 2 and 3 cities are seeing many showrooms of global brands, while metros are seeing ultra-luxury brands and shopping malls. Unfortunately, this growth sits on a narrow base. At the same time, there's another problem. There simply isn't enough quality retail space. A lot of things need fixes – starting with everyone's incomes. That became another piece: India's Luxury Market Grows Without Structural Depth.

And then there's the World Bank.

For years, it pushed one clear agenda of free markets. It detested government intervention and thus, industrial policies. Despite that, industrial policies remained in policymakers' dictionaries. But now, the bank has changed its stance. I would call it an admission of mistake, a confession, and in some way, an evolution too. Now, it is acting more balanced and urges industrial policies in some cases. However, industrial policies come with their own set of problems, and governments must be aware of them too. Therefore, the World Bank and the IMF are guiding governments in implementing less-distortionary policies. Read more here: Let's Welcome The World Bank's Confession On Industrial Policy.

All three are stories of evolution — but incomplete ones.

India's guar gum industry shouldn't just ship raw material abroad — it needs to create more products from guar right at home and build businesses around them. The luxury market here is changing, too: more people want global brands, but problems like not enough good space and lower incomes are slowing it down. And institutions like the World Bank are rethinking their old ways, moving from strict, one-size-fits-all ideas towards a more balanced, context-driven approach.

That's the week.

If you made it this far, I'd love to hear from you.

Which of these stories stayed with you? What stories can you share around these topics?

And more important, what should I dig into next?

An everyday object, a policy, a price that suddenly changed, a trend that's growing around… send it my way. Just hit reply. I read everything.

See you next Saturday.

Cheers,

Swapnil

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of NDTV Profit or its affiliates. Readers are advised to conduct their own research or consult a qualified professional before making any investment or business decisions. NDTV Profit does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information presented in this article.

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