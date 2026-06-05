FIFA World Cup 2026: Check Spain Group-Stage Fixtures, Dates, Match Start Time

Having fallen short in Qatar with an early knockout-stage departure, Spain head into their 17th FIFA World Cup campaign eager to restore their standing on football's biggest stage. Their attention is firmly fixed on FIFA World Cup 2026, the first edition of the tournament to be spread across three host countries, Canada, Mexico and the USA.

Spain will head to the World Cup brimming with confidence after establishing itself as one of international football's dominant forces. Under the guidance of Luis de la Fuente, they lifted UEFA EURO 2024 title and followed it up with a place in the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League final.

Their route through qualifying was equally impressive, leaving them comfortably placed before the final round of fixtures. With momentum firmly behind them, Spain will now chase a second world title to add to the one secured by their celebrated golden generation.

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Following Spain's last-16 elimination at the hands of Morocco at Qatar 2022, the Spanish Football Federation turned to De la Fuente as the nation's new head coach. Appointed in December 2022, he stepped up from the youth ranks after overseeing successful spells with Spain's Under-19 and Under-21 teams.

Spain's resurgence has been built on a blend of tradition and adaptation. Under De la Fuente, the team have retained their preference for proactive football while developing a sharper edge on the counter-attack. The former defender has also placed his trust in emerging stars such as Pau Cubarsi, Dean Huijsen, Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal, many of whom he previously coached in the youth ranks.

Spain has largely kept faith with the group that delivered UEFA EURO 2024 glory, with manager De la Fuente once again placing his trust in key figures such as Rodri, Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams. The squad also features a strong FC Barcelona contingent, with eight players arriving from the newly crowned Spanish champions.

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Spain Group Stage Fixtures

Spain are in Group H with Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde.

Spain Squad

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), David Raya (Arsenal), Joan Garcia (Barcelona).

Defenders: Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Marc Pubill (Atletico Madrid), Pedro Porro (Tottenham), Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Bilbao), Eric Garcia (Barcelona), Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea), Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen).

Midfielders: Rodri (Manchester City), Martin Zubimendi (Arsenal), Mikel Merino (Arsenal), Pedri (Barcelona), Gavi (Barcelona), Fabian Ruiz (Paris St-Germain), Alex Baena (Atletico Madrid).

Forwards: Yeremy Pino (Crystal Palace), Victor Munoz (Osasuna), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Dani Olmo (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Borja Iglesias (Celta Vigo).

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How To Watch Live Telecast?

All the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be broadcast live on the Unite8 Sports network channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the live stream of the matches on the Zee5 app and website.

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