India Launches E85 Fuel As Ethanol Pivot Turns Stronger; Priced Rs 20 Lower Than E20

In a major step towards strengthening energy security and accelerating the adoption of alternative fuels, India on Friday launched E85 fuel, a petrol blend containing 80-85% ethanol. The new variant of ethanol fuel will be priced Rs 20 per litre lower as compared to E20.

Speaking at the launch, Petroleum Secretary Neeraj Mittal said the introduction of E85 fuel would help reduce vehicular emissions, curb India's dependence on imported crude oil and provide consumers with greater fuel choices.

"This fuel will help lower pollution and reduce import dependence. It also gives consumers a choice," Mittal said, underscoring the government's broader strategy to diversify India's energy mix.

The launch forms part of a series of initiatives being undertaken by the Centre to strengthen the country's energy security and accelerate the transition towards cleaner and domestically sourced fuels.

According to Mittal, the government is working on multiple fronts to reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels while promoting alternative energy sources.

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Highlighting the role of the agricultural sector in the energy transition, Mittal said ethanol-based fuels could create a parallel pathway to fuel independence, driven by India's farmers.

"We are bringing energy security that comes from crops. This will create a new path towards fuel independence, powered by our farmers," he said.

Drawing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, Mittal noted that farmers are increasingly becoming "Urja Data" (energy providers) in addition to being "Anna Data" (food providers), as ethanol production from agricultural feedstock gains momentum.

The rollout of E85 fuel is expected to support India's long-term goals of reducing carbon emissions, enhancing energy security and boosting rural incomes through increased demand for ethanol-producing crops.

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