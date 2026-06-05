Obsession Box Office Week 1 Collections: Curry Barker's Horror Thriller Scores Big In India — Check Earnings

Obsession, the psychological horror thriller directed by Curry Barker, has found a steady audience in India and completed its first week at the box office on a strong note.

First Week Collection Breakdown

The film opened with Rs 1.75 crore net on Friday before witnessing significant growth over the weekend. Collections increased to Rs 2.75 crore on Saturday and Rs 3.25 crore on Sunday. The positive trend continued into the weekdays with Rs 2 crore on Monday, Rs 3 crore on Tuesday and Rs 2.9 crore each on Wednesday and Thursday.

Obsession concluded its first week with a total India net collection of Rs 18.55 crore.

The film has already begun its second week on a promising note, collecting around Rs 1.26 crore net in live earnings on Day 8. Its cumulative India net collection currently stands at Rs 19.81 crore, while the India gross total has reached Rs 23.58 crore.

Occupancy And Show Count Trends

The film's theatrical footprint expanded steadily throughout the first week. It began with 859 shows on opening day and climbed to 1,848 shows by Day 7, reflecting increasing demand. On Day 8, the show count stood at 938.

The film opened with 34% occupancy on Day 1 before jumping to 48% on both Saturday and Sunday. Occupancy dropped to 30% on Monday but rebounded sharply to a weekly high of 54% on Tuesday. It then recorded 39% on Wednesday and 40% on Thursday. As of Day 8, Obsession is running at 35% occupancy.

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Chennai is currently leading the occupancy chart with a strong 51% overall occupancy, including an impressive 62% during afternoon shows. Hyderabad follows with 43.5%, while Bengaluru has registered 41%. Kochi, Pune, NCR, Mumbai and Kolkata have registered occupancy in the range of 20%-36%.

A Surprise Winner At The Box Office

What began as a niche horror release has quickly turned into one of the year's most surprising theatrical success stories.

The film has benefited from positive audience reactions, strong social media discussion and growing curiosity around Barker, who made the transition from YouTube creator to feature filmmaker.

Despite lacking a major franchise connection or star-driven marketing campaign, Obsession has managed to stand out among big projects.

Produced on a reported budget of under $1 million, Obsession has grossed approximately $148 million worldwide, including more than $105 million from North America.

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