PM Modi's Support During Trump's Time Out Of Power Still Resonates, Says Sergio Gor

US Ambassador Sergio Gor said on Wednesday, June 3, that PM Modi's support for Donald Trump when he was out of power still resonates. ''I hope people of India know how lucky they are to have you,'' said US President Donald Trump in one of the telephonic conversation with PM Modi. ''It matters when you are down, to identify who your friend is; Modi is that friend,'' believes Trump. According to Gor, US President Trump remembers PM Modi's support when he was not in power.

Gor added that his long-term vision is to make the US-India relationship the ''defining relationship'' of this generation. Highlighting the developments of the India-US interim trade deal, Gor said that the deal is 99% complete after Indian representatives visited Washington last week. ''Last 1% of the deal is pending. There are massive complex deals that take time. We need candid and constructive engagement on export controls and technology transfer. India is safe for investors and government cares about IP protection,'' said Gor.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.