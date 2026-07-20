India's WTO Trade Policy Review Begins Tomorrow; Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal To Lead Delegation

India's Trade Policy Review (TPR) at the World Trade Organization (WTO) is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, with Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal leading the country's delegation during the two-day exercise. The review is expected to see participation from more than 40 WTO members, who will examine India's trade policies, reforms and economic developments over the review period.

According to the government, WTO members have submitted over 900 questions covering a wide range of issues, including trade reforms, digitisation initiatives, support for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), customs procedures, investment policies and other aspects of India's trade regime.

During the review, India will present its trade policy record for the 2021-2025 period, highlighting major economic and structural reforms undertaken in recent years.

The government is expected to showcase key initiatives, including the implementation and expansion of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the rapid adoption of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the country's free trade agreement (FTA) strategy and reforms aimed at improving ease of doing business and facilitating trade.

ALSO READ: RBI Says Banks Raise $17.4 Billion Under FCNR(B) Deposit Scheme Since June 8

India will also highlight its export performance, noting that the country's total exports reached a record $863 billion in FY26.

The Trade Policy Review is a regular WTO mechanism designed to improve transparency and understanding of members' trade policies and practices. All WTO members undergo periodic reviews, with the frequency depending on their share in global trade.

The exercise provides an opportunity for member countries to assess India's trade policy framework, seek clarifications through written and oral questions, and engage in discussions on the country's trade and investment policies.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal will present India's position and respond to queries raised by WTO members during the review process.

The government said the review will also provide a platform for India to outline its progress on trade facilitation, digital public infrastructure, export competitiveness and policy reforms undertaken over the past five years, while reaffirming its commitment to an open, transparent and rules-based multilateral trading system.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.