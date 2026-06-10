India's Outward FDI Slumps To $4.49 Billion In May As Equity Investments Tumble, RBI Data Shows

India's total outward foreign direct investment commitments declined 49.02 per cent month-on-month to USD 4.49 billion in May 2026 from USD 8.84 billion, mainly due to lower equity investments, loans, and guarantees issued by Indian companies, according to RBI data.

However, total financial commitments by Indian entities under overseas investment increased 34.6 per cent year-on-year in May 2026 from USD 3.34 billion, data showed.

Equity investments abroad dropped sharply to USD 1,247.82 million in May from USD 3,537.35 million in April, marking a decline of about 64.72 per cent.

Overseas loans extended by Indian companies also declined to USD 632.12 million in May from USD 1,299.69 million in April.

Guarantees issued, which formed the largest component of overseas commitments, fell to USD 2,608.83 million in May from USD 3,999.79 million in April, declining around 35 per cent. However, it increased from USD 1,122.37 million in May 2025.

In the equity investment segment, Indovida India invested USD 673.2074 million abroad, Tata International of USD 130 million, Arvind Advanced Materials of USD 58 million, and ONGC Videsh Rovuma of USD 31.09 million, RBI data showed.

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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