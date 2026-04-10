India's Forex Reserves Jump 1.32% To $697.12 Billion

India's forex reserves spiked 1.32% in week ended April 3 to $697.121 billion as per data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday. This marks a $9.063 billion jump in the reserves.

The overall reserves had dropped by $10.288 billion to $688.058 billion in the week ended March 27.

The forex kitty had expanded to an all-time high of $728.494 billion during the week ended February 27 this year, before the onset of the Middle East crisis, which led to several weeks of depletion.

The rupee has come under pressure since the start of the West Asia conflict, and the RBI has been intervening in the forex market through dollar sales and had to take some surprising policy measures to harness the fall.

For the week ended April 3, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $1.784 billion to $552.856 billion, the central bank's data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Value of gold reserves increased by $7.221 billion to $120.742 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up $58 million to $18.707 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was unchanged at $4.816 billion at the end of the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.

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