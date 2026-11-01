Festive Spending: UPI Averages 82.2 Crore Daily Transactions In Biggest Month Ever

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in India has recorded its biggest-ever monthly performance in October, with around 25.47 billion transactions worth Rs 31.53 lakh crore, marking a significant milestone in the country's digital payments ecosystem.

For the first time, UPI's average daily transaction value crossed Rs 1 lakh crore, highlighting the growing adoption of instant digital payments across India. The platform registered an average of 822 million transactions per day, with the average daily transaction value reaching Rs 1,01,707 crore during the month.

UPI highlighted the milestone in a post on the social media platform X, stating, "Empowering your financial transactions with easy, safe & instant money transfers through UPI. Time to stay #AlwaysForward."

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The October performance reflects the increasing reliance of citizens on UPI for everyday financial transactions, including retail purchases, online shopping, bill payments and money transfers. Higher consumer spending during the festive season also contributed to the growth in digital payment activity.

The monthly transaction volume of 25.47 billion marked a fresh record for the payment platform, while the total transaction value of Rs 31.53 lakh crore crossed the Rs 30 lakh crore milestone for the first time.

The average daily transaction value of Rs 1,01,707 crore also indicated a rise in payment activity compared with previous months, which could partly be attributed to the festive season, when UPI continued to register strong growth in both transaction volume and value.

The latest milestone further strengthens UPI's position as India's leading digital payment infrastructure, enabling individuals, merchants and businesses to transfer money instantly through mobile applications.

The platform, operated by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has played a major role in expanding digital financial services in everyday life by offering a quick and convenient alternative to cash transactions that can be accessed from home.

The record October performance underscores the continued expansion of India's digital payments ecosystem, with UPI increasingly becoming an integral part of everyday financial activities.

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