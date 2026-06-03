India Taps Apple, SBI, Mahindra Chiefs To Supercharge Its Export Push

The government on Tuesday nominated 29 non-official members to the Board of Trade, bringing in leaders across industries including banking, technology, automobiles and healthcare. Some of the prominent names brought in include SBI Chairman CS Setty, Apple India Managing Director Virat Bhatia and M&M Managing Director Anish Shah, among others.

Chaired by the Commerce and Industry Minister, the Board of Trade serves as a consultative platform for discussing measures to boost manufacturing and exports.

In 2019, the government merged the Council of Trade Development and Promotion with the Board of Trade to bring greater coherence in stakeholder consultations on promoting exports and imports.

Key Nominees

The full list of non-official members includes Sunita Ramnathkar, President of IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Satish Goel, President of the All India Rice Exporters Association; Vikrampati Singhania, President of the Automobile Components Manufacturers Association; Sanjay Nayyar, Founder of Sorin Investments; and Prashanth Prakash, Partner at Accel.

Others nominated include Shashi Kiran, Founder and Executive Chairman of Allcargo Group; Dilip Oommen, CEO of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel; Shailesh Chandra, President of SIAM and MD & CEO of Tata Motors; Satish Reddy, Chairperson of Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

The list of nominees also include Parth Jindal, MD of JSW Cements; Shridhar Vembu, Co-founder of Zoho Corporation; Pawan Goenka, Chairman of IN-SPACe; Rajiv Memani, Chairman and CEO of EY India; and Upasana Arora, MD of Yashoda Group of Hospitals, among others.

The newly nominated members will act as facilitators for District Export Hub events, assist state governments in developing export strategies aligned with the National Foreign Trade Policy, and advise on policy measures for both short and long-term export growth plans.

They will also review sectoral export performance, identify constraints, and suggest industry-specific measures to optimise export earnings, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said.

ALSO READ: Macro Data Overhaul: Govt To Scrap WPI After 5-Year Transition To PPI

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.