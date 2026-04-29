8th Pay Commission: 3.83 Fitment Factor, Rs 69,000 Minimum Wage, OROP Demand Raised; NC-JCM Submits Key Proposals

The National Council Joint Consultative Machinery (staff side) has formally placed a series of major demands before the 8th Central Pay Commission, including a 3.83 fitment factor, a revised minimum wage of Rs 69,000, and extension of One Rank One Pension (OROP)-like benefits to civilian employees.

The demands were presented during the first meeting of the Standing Committee of the National Council, JCM with the Pay Commission, chaired by Ranjana Prakash Desai. In an official statement, staff side secretary Shiv Gopal Mishra outlined the rationale behind the proposals, emphasising rising living costs and the need for comprehensive pension reforms.

🚨 Message from NC-JCM Secretary!

First meeting with 8th CPC (April 28) concluded positively.

More key issues to be discussed in upcoming meetings.#8thpaycommission #NCJCM

Full details 👇 pic.twitter.com/afe37lycuG — 8th pay commission (@8thpaycommision) April 29, 2026

Minimum Wage Proposal at Rs 69,000

The NC-JCM has proposed a minimum basic pay of Rs 69,000, a sharp increase from the current Rs 18,000 under the 7th Pay Commission. The calculation is based on a five-member family unit, including parents, and factors in nutritional requirements of 3,490 calories per day as recommended by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), along with modern expenses such as technology and essential services.

Fitment Factor at 3.83

To align with the proposed minimum pay, the staff side has suggested a fitment factor of 3.83. This multiplier would be applied to existing basic pay to determine revised salaries and pensions, significantly increasing overall compensation for both employees and retirees.

ALSO READ: 8th Pay Commission: Deadline For Memorandum Submission Extended; May 31 New Cutoff For Fitment Factor Pleas

Pension Reforms and OROP Demand

A key highlight of the memorandum is the push for extending the concept of One Rank One Pension (OROP) to civilian employees. The staff side argued that pensioners, who have served the nation for decades, should not be excluded from equitable benefits.

Additional pension-related demands include:

Restoration of commuted pension after 11 years

Periodic enhancement of pension every five years

Revisions in gratuity and family pension structures

Other Key Employee Demands

The NC-JCM has also proposed structural and financial changes, including:

6% annual increment on basic pay

Merger of pay scales to simplify the structure

Five time-bound promotions over a 30-year career

Two additional increments on promotion under MACP

Tripling of allowances

Interest-free advances for employees

No recovery of dues in case of death during service

Removal of limits on earned leave accumulation, with encashment up to 600 days at retirement

Increase in ex-gratia compensation for accidental death on duty to Rs 2 crore

The staff side noted that due to time constraints, only major issues could be discussed during the initial meeting. It has requested further interactions with the Commission and plans to submit a supplementary memorandum covering additional points.

The 8th Pay Commission is currently in its consultation phase, gathering inputs from employee unions, ministries, and stakeholders. Its final recommendations on pay, allowances, and pensions will be submitted to the government, which will take the final decision.

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