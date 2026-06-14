Tata Trusts To Raise Philanthropic Spend To Rs 2,000 Crore; CEO Rejects 'Chaos' Narrative

Tata Trusts is set to raise its philanthropic expenditure to nearly Rs 2,000 crore in the current fiscal year, Chief Executive Officer Siddharth Sharma said, while rejecting narratives centred on internal disagreements within the charitable bodies that collectively hold a majority stake in Tata Sons.

In a LinkedIn post, Sharma said public discourse around Tata Trusts had been disproportionately focused on allegations of “chaos,” while overlooking the organisation's core mission of philanthropy.

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He said the Trusts continue to channel dividends received from Tata Sons into initiatives aimed at improving healthcare, education and social welfare across India. "As majority shareholders in Tata Sons, we deploy the dividends we receive into philanthropic causes that uplift communities and contribute to nation-building," Sharma said.

He said the Trusts' charitable work predates India's corporate social responsibility mandate by more than a century.

According to Sharma, Tata Trusts spent around Rs 1,600 crore on philanthropic activities in FY26 and expects that figure to rise to approximately Rs 2,000 crore this fiscal. The funds support projects including affordable cancer care facilities in states such as Assam, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

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He also revealed that Tata Trusts is finalising a partnership with a reputed educational institution to establish a world-class undergraduate university and is contributing to the development of a multi-speciality hospital in central India.

Sharma's remarks come amid ongoing differences among trustees over issues including a potential listing of Tata Sons and regulatory scrutiny involving the Sir Ratan Tata Trust. Despite the controversies, he said Tata Trusts remains focused on delivering impact through long-term philanthropic initiatives.

(With PTI inputs)

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