Zee Entertainment Approves Fundraise Of At Least Rs 2,300 Crore For Business Initiatives

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. has greenlit raising a minimum of Rs 2,300 crore through one or more phases/tranches to fund the strategic and business initiatives, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

"We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. June 10, 2026, has approved the raising of capital by the Company of minimum Rs. 2,300 Crores (Two Thousand Three Hundred Crores) in one or more phases/tranches to fund the strategic and business initiatives," the filing stated.

Further, it underscored that the board has decided to deliberate further on options for raising funds.

ALSO READ: Zee's FIFA World Cup Bet Gains Traction; Mahindra, Diageo, Apple Among Brands Tying For Ads

The development comes shortly after Zee Entertainment signed up more than a dozen advertisers across sectors including automobiles, FMCG, financial services, beverages and technology for its coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The company said Mahindra has come on board as a co-presenting sponsor, while Diageo will be a co-powered-by sponsor. Other brands associated with the tournament include Apple, Pernod Ricard and Mondelez.

The broadcaster said it has secured over 12 brand partnerships so far and is in discussions with additional advertisers ahead of the tournament.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be broadcast across Zee's sports television network, operating under the Unite8 Sports brand, and its streaming platform Zee5. The company is offering advertising inventory across television, digital, connected TV (CTV), social media and on-ground activations.

Zee Entertainment Q4FY26 Highlights

Zee Entertainment slipped to loss in the fourth quarter of FY26 after posting a net loss of Rs 102.4 crore, as against a consolidated net profit of Rs 188.4 crore.

Revenue declined over 7% to Rs 2,025 crore, compared to Rs 2,184 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal. Operationally too, the company has turned loss making, slipping to an Ebitda loss of Rs 255 crore from a profit of Rs 298 crore.

Zee Entertainment Share Price

The stock closed 4.36% lower at Rs 102.93 apiece on the NSE. This compared to a 0.12% decline in the Nifty index on Wednesday.

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