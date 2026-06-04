Wipro Pune In Dock After TCS Nashik? Ex-Staff Accuses Female Boss Of Religious Conversion Bid

A former employee of Wipro has accused her ex-manager of religious harassment and attempting to coerce her into converting religions during her tenure at the company's Pune campus, prompting a police investigation into the allegations.

The woman, who worked at Wipro's Hinjewadi facility between 2019 and 2025, has filed a complaint with Pune Police and approached the state's human rights body.

She alleged that she was repeatedly targeted by senior managers and team leaders because of her religious beliefs and was subjected to sustained pressure to adopt Islamic religious practices and convert.

According to the complaint, her refusal to comply led to escalating workplace harassment, including threats of poor performance ratings and termination.

The case comes amid similar allegations levelled against the staff of TCS Nashik, which led to the state government ordering a thorough probe.

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The woman claimed the alleged conduct caused severe mental stress, ultimately forcing her to resign from the company.

Following the complaint, Wipro In a statement said employee welfare, dignity and respect remain paramount and reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination, harassment and any conduct that infringes upon an individual's rights and freedoms.

The company said it is fully cooperating with authorities and has shared all relevant documents and information with Pune Police.

Meanwhile, police have begun examining the allegations and are also reviewing the company's internal handling of the matter.

Senior police officer Balaji Pandhare confirmed that a formal complaint has been received against the woman's former supervisor, who is based in Bengaluru and was associated with insurance-related operations.

Pandhare said investigators will assess the specific allegations raised by the complainant and examine whether any action was taken by the company after the matter was reported internally.

As the matter remains under investigation, Wipro declined to comment on the specifics of the case.

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