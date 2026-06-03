Wipro CEO Earned Nearly Twice As Much As TCS Chief In FY26; Infosys CEO Salil Parekh Lead IT Pay

Wipro Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Srinivas Pallia received total compensation of about Rs 49.6 crore in FY26, nearly twice the Rs 28 crore paid to Tata Consultancy Services Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director K Krithivasan, annual reports from the companies showed.

The gap comes even as TCS remained India's largest IT services company by revenue and profit during the financial year.

The compensation disclosures show that the heads of India's three largest IT services companies received sharply different pay packages in FY26, even though TCS remained the sector's largest company by revenue and profit.

Compensation Structure

Pallia's total compensation declined from about Rs 53.6 crore in FY25.

His FY26 package included salary and allowances of about Rs 15.5 crore, commission and variable pay of about Rs 9.9 crore, other compensation of about Rs 23.3 crore and deferred compensation benefits of about Rs 1 crore.

ALSO READ: TCS Is India's Largest IT Company. Infosys CEO Still Earned Nearly Three Times More

The decline was largely due to lower performance-linked pay. Pallia's commission and variable compensation fell to about Rs 9.9 crore from about Rs 14.5 crore a year earlier, while salary and allowances rose from about Rs 14.6 crore.

Pallia remained Wipro's highest-paid executive director during the year.

Krithivasan's remuneration rose 6.3% from a year earlier to Rs 28 crore.

TCS said his package comprised basic pay of Rs 1.67 crore, benefits and allowances of Rs 1.43 crore, and performance-linked commission of Rs 25 crore.

The company said his remuneration was equivalent to 332.8 times the median remuneration of TCS employees. Median employee remuneration increased 5.1% during FY26, while salary increments for junior and middle-level employees in India ranged between 4.5% and 7%.

Business Performance

TCS remained the largest of the three IT services companies by both revenue and profit in FY26.

The company reported revenue of Rs 2.67 lakh crore and profit after tax of Rs 49,210 crore for the year.

Infosys reported revenue of Rs 1.79 lakh crore, up 9.6% from a year earlier, while net profit rose to Rs 29,440 crore. The company reported an operating margin of 20.3% and generated free cash flow of Rs 33,097 crore, equivalent to 112.3% of net profit.

Wipro reported gross revenue of Rs 92,620 crore, up 4% year-on-year. Net income increased 0.5% to Rs 13,200 crore, while its IT services operating margin improved to 17.2% from the previous year. Large deal bookings rose 45.4% to $7.8 billion and total bookings increased 14% to $16.4 billion.

The performance highlights the gap in scale among India's top software exporters. TCS generated about Rs 88,000 crore more revenue than Infosys and nearly three times Wipro's revenue during FY26. Despite those differences, executive remuneration varied widely across the sector.

IT CEO Pay Ranking

Among India's largest software services companies, Infosys Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Salil Parekh remained the highest-paid chief executive in FY26.

Parekh received remuneration of Rs 82.6 crore, compared with Rs 49.6 crore for Pallia and Rs 28 crore for Krithivasan.

Infosys said Parekh's package included fixed pay of Rs 7.97 crore, retirement and related benefits of Rs 0.53 crore, variable compensation of Rs 8.5 crore, stock-based incentives worth Rs 23.35 crore and gains from exercised stock awards valued at Rs 50.75 crore.

The company said Parekh exercised 2,72,400 restricted stock units granted under its 2015 stock plan and another 64,690 units issued under its 2019 plan during FY26.

While TCS remained the largest company by revenue and profit, annual report disclosures showed executive remuneration varied widely across India's top IT firms, ranging from Rs 28 crore at TCS to Rs 82.6 crore at Infosys.

ALSO READ: Wipro CEO Srinivas Pallia Earns Rs 50 Crore In FY26; Rishad Premji's Pay Drops Nearly 50%

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