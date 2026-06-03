Wipro CEO Srinivas Pallia Earns Rs 50 Crore In FY26; Rishad Premji's Pay Drops Nearly 50%

Wipro Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Srinivas Pallia received total compensation of about Rs 49.6 crore in FY26, down from Rs 53.6 crore in the previous year, according to the company's annual report.

The decline was driven by a fall in performance-linked pay. Pallia's commission and variable compensation dropped to about Rs 9.9 crore in FY26 from Rs 14.5 crore a year earlier. His salary and allowances increased to about Rs 15.5 crore from Rs 14.6 crore.

Pallia remained Wipro's highest-paid executive director during the year. His remuneration was nearly seven times that of Executive Chairman Rishad Premji, who received total compensation of about Rs 7.3 crore in FY26.

Premji's remuneration fell from about Rs 13.8 crore in FY25 as his commission and variable pay declined to about Rs 2.2 crore from about Rs 7 crore a year earlier.

Pay Breakdown

Pallia's FY26 remuneration included salary and allowances of about Rs 15.5 crore, commission and variable pay of about Rs 9.9 crore, other compensation of about Rs 23.3 crore and deferred compensation benefits of about Rs 1 crore.

In FY25, he received salary and allowances of about Rs 14.6 crore, commission and variable pay of about Rs 14.5 crore, other compensation of about Rs 23.9 crore and deferred compensation benefits of about Rs 0.6 crore.

Premji's FY26 remuneration included salary and allowances of about Rs 6.3 crore, commission and variable pay of about Rs 2.2 crore, other compensation of about Rs 0.03 crore and deferred compensation benefits of about Rs 0.7 crore.

According to the annual report, Premji and Pallia are entitled to a commission of 0.35% on the increase in Wipro's consolidated net profit over the previous fiscal year.

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