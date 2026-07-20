Who Was Rajiv Meherish? Indian-Origin Restaurateur And Founder of Raju Omlet Passes away

Rajiv Meherish, the Indian-origin founder and CEO of Dubai based retro-chic restaurant chain Raju Omlet, passed away on Sunday following a brief period of sickness, Khaleej Times reported.

Staff members at Raju Omlet outlets confirmed the news to Khaleej Times, adding that all the restaurants would continue to operate as usual. A family friend also confirmed the news, saying, “I am extremely saddened by the news. He had been unwell and he passed away this morning.”

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Rajiv Meherish was the founder and CEO of Raju Omlet which was known for its egg-based dishes. The restaurant became known for creatively reimagining everyday egg-based meals and evolved into an all-day dining brand.

Meherish launched the brand in 2013 and under his leadership, Raju Omlet expanded from a single restaurant into a popular homegrown chain with seven outlets across Dubai. His long term goal was to grow Raju Omlet beyond the UAE into a global restaurant brand, the Khaleej Times reported.

Several members of Dubai's business community paid tribute to Meherish following his death. Kamal Vachani, a veteran Dubai businessman, remembered Meherish as a “very nice man” who was always “humble”, the Khaleej Times reported.

Anis Sajan, Vice Chairman of Danube Group, described Meherish as a visionary entrepreneur who transformed simple egg dishes into a much-loved homegrown brand. "I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Rajiv. As a food lover, I had followed the remarkable growth of Raju Omlet over the years. I fondly remember visiting the restaurant and Rajiv personally inviting me to experience some of his signature dishes," Sajan said. "What he accomplished was truly special. He took humble, everyday egg dishes and elevated them through creativity and distinctive flavours, transforming a simple concept into a much-loved homegrown brand. His legacy will continue through the brand he created and the countless people he inspired."

Meherish was a commerce postgraduate from Mumbai University. He moved to Dubai in 1980 and began his career as a sales professional. From February 1982, he spent several years selling media space for Khaleej Times and other leading English Arabic newspapers.

As reported by the Khaleej Times, after leaving his job in 1989, he reportedly ventured into publishing and worked on several high-profile projects involving organisations such as Dubai Duty Free, Dubai Shopping Festival and the Department of Civil Aviation.

His association with Arabic media publications also led him to work on projects for several major government and corporate entities, including Dubai Municipality, DEWA, Dubai Chamber and Emirates Airline.

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