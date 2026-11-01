TVS Motor Company Sales Rise 29% In October, Two-Wheelers Sales Above 5 Lakh Units

TVS Motor Company reported a 29% year-on-year increase in total sales in October 2026, with dispatches rising to 700,134 units from 543,557 units in the corresponding month last year.

The growth was supported by strong domestic two-wheeler demand, electric vehicle sales and expansion in international markets.

The company's two-wheeler sales increased 28% to 670,679 units in October, compared with 525,150 units a year earlier.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Domestic two-wheeler sales climbed 22% to 514,764 units from 421,631 units, crossing the 5 lakh mark during the month.

TVS Motor October Sales: EV and International Business Performance

Electric vehicles emerged as a major growth driver for TVS Motor. Two-wheeler EV sales surged 120% year-on-year to 71,382 units in October 2026, compared with 32,387 units in October 2025.

The increase highlights the company's expanding presence in India's electric two-wheeler market.

International business also recorded strong momentum, with total sales increasing 51% to 175,350 units from 115,806 units.

International two-wheeler sales registered similar growth, rising to 155,915 units from 103,519 units in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, three-wheeler sales jumped 60% to 29,455 units in October, compared with 18,407 units in the corresponding month last year.

Also Read | TVS Motor Q2 Review: Motilal Oswal Raises Profit Estimates By Up To 11%; Check Revised Target Price

TVS Motor Financial Performance Strengthens

TVS Motor also reported strong financial growth in its September quarter. Revenue from operations increased 44% year-on-year to Rs 17,103 crore from Rs 11,905 crore.

The company recorded its highest-ever quarterly sales, with combined two- and three-wheeler volumes rising 27% to 1.9 million units.

EBITDA climbed 47% to Rs 2,219 crore from Rs 1,507 crore, while the operating EBITDA margin improved by 30 basis points to 13% from 12.7%.

The October sales performance adds to the company's growth momentum, supported by domestic demand, electric mobility and international expansion.

Also Read | TVS Motor Q2 Review: Record Market Share, 47% EBITDA Growth Spur Target Hikes; Why Citi Still Says 'Sell'

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.