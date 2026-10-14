Toyota Glanza Facelift Launch: Expected Price, Mileage, Features, Design And What To Expect

Toyota is preparing to introduce the 2026 Glanza facelift on October 14, 2026, today, with the updated premium hatchback expected to receive revised exterior styling, a new petrol engine and additional comfort and safety features.

With refreshed styling, an updated engine and potentially enhanced safety technology, the 2026 Toyota Glanza facelift is expected to bring changes across design, performance and equipment. Official pricing, specifications and variant details remain subject to Toyota's launch announcement.

Revised Exterior Design

The facelift is expected to feature a redesigned front fascia, highlighted by a larger grille with three horizontal chrome slats and gloss-black detailing. The Toyota badge is reportedly repositioned closer to the edge of the bonnet, while the front bumper could receive revised styling and redesigned LED fog lamps connected by gloss-black trim.

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The teaser also appears to indicate a radar module integrated into the front design, suggesting the possible introduction of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Updated LED headlamps and new alloy wheels are also among the anticipated changes.

New Petrol Engine and CNG Option

The 2026 Glanza is expected to adopt Z12E 1.2-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, replacing the existing four-cylinder unit. The engine is expected to produce around 83 PS and 112 Nm of torque.

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Transmission options are likely to include a five-speed manual and a five-speed automated manual transmission (AMT).

A factory-fitted CNG version is also anticipated, with an expected output of 70 PS and 102 Nm. Reports suggest that a CNG-AMT combination could also be offered, although Toyota has not officially confirmed the available variants.

Comfort, Interior Features and Safety Upgrades

The facelift could introduce ventilated front seats, a cooled wireless phone charger, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, a head-up display and rear AC vents. Six airbags are also expected to be part of the safety package.

Another anticipated highlight is Level 2 ADAS, potentially including adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking and lane-keeping assistance. The final feature list will be confirmed at launch, according to reports by CarLelo.

Toyota Glanza Facelift: Expected Price and Launch Details

The updated Toyota Glanza is expected to be priced between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 10 lakh. However, Toyota has yet to confirm the final pricing and specifications in the reports cited.

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The upcoming model is expected to retain its position in the premium hatchback segment while introducing updated technology and design elements.

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