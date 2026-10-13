Kia Seltos Hybrid Debuts at Paris Motor Show 2026, India Arrival Expected in 2027

Kia has showcased the hybrid version of the second-generation Seltos at the 2026 Paris Motor Show, held from October 12 to 18. The new model introduces a strong-hybrid petrol powertrain and is expected to arrive in India in 2027, expanding the SUV's lineup beyond its existing naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel options.

The Seltos Hybrid is expected to compete in India's mid-size SUV segment, with its fuel-saving technology, updated cabin and revised packaging likely to be among its key highlights. However, Kia has yet to confirm the India-specific specifications, pricing and launch date.

ALSO READ: Hyundai Bayon Launch: Expected Price, Features, Variants, Colours And More

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Hybrid Powertrain Promises Efficient Performance

The international-spec Kia Seltos Hybrid pairs a 1.6-litre petrol engine, which produces 102hp and 141Nm of torque, with an electric motor rated at 129hp and 388Nm. The combined system output stands at 178hp, and the powertrain is paired with a six-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT), Autocar India reported.

The version showcased internationally also gets an electric all-wheel-drive (e-AWD) system, which uses an electrically powered rear axle. However, the India-spec model is expected to come with a front-wheel-drive (FWD) setup.

Kia claims a fuel efficiency of around 14.71kmpl for the hybrid model under the WLTP testing cycle. The powertrain can also run on electric power alone for short distances, which could help improve efficiency in certain driving conditions. However, performance and mileage figures for the Indian version may differ.

Bold X-Line Styling

The showcased Seltos Hybrid features the top-spec X-Line design, characterised by squarish LED headlamps, distinctive LED daytime running lights and a sculpted bonnet. Its dual-tone front bumper incorporates gloss-black cladding and silver inserts, while black alloy wheels and flush-fitting door handles add to its modern appearance.

A rising window line and connected rear LED tail lamps complete the SUV's contemporary styling.

Premium Cabin Packs Technology and Comfort

The cabin features an all-black theme with a modern digital display setup, a head-up display, ambient lighting and leatherette upholstery. Equipment highlights include ventilated and electrically adjustable front seats, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, a powered tailgate and a 360-degree camera.

The hybrid system also brings practical changes. The battery pack is positioned beneath the boot floor, eliminating the conventional spare wheel in the showcased version. Meanwhile, the gear selector has been relocated to a stalk on the steering column, freeing up additional space in the centre console for storage and cup holders.

India Launch and Market Positioning

The Kia Seltos Hybrid is expected to launch in India in 2027, potentially following the arrival of the next-generation Hyundai Creta Hybrid. It could offer buyers an alternative to conventional petrol and diesel SUVs.

ALSO READ: Kawasaki Ninja Z300 Launch: First Look, Expected Price, Specifications, Bookings And More

The final India-spec powertrain, equipment list, fuel efficiency and pricing will be announced closer to launch.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.