The Week Ahead: Infosys Q1 Results, US-Iran War, India PMI Data, EU Interest Rate Decision, UK CPI Data

The week ahead is likely to see volatility in global markets as the US-Iran war continues to move forward, along with key announcements of financial results for the first quarter of FY27, with prominent names such as Infosys Ltd. slated to announce their earnings.

The upcoming week - July 20-24 - will additionally see the release of key economic indicator data, with India's PMI (purchasing manager's index) data and Forex Reserves Data, the EU's ECB Interest rate decision, US Jobless claims, and Services PMI Data.

Q1 Earnings This Week

Over 260 companies will announce the results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, this week. Investors will closely monitor management commentary on demand trends, margins, capital expenditure, asset quality, loan growth, commodity costs and FY27 guidance across sectors.

Big names scheduled to announce results include Infosys, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Auto, Adani Power, Adani Energy Solutions, BPCL, Nestlé India, Cipla, NTPC and Bank of Baroda.

ALSO READ | Q1 Results Next Week: Infosys, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank, Bank of Baroda Among 150+ Companies Reporting Earnings

Iran-US War

The ceasefire between the United States and Iran effectively collapsed after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attacked commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz in early July. The United States responded with large-scale strikes on Iranian military targets, prompting Tehran to launch missiles and drones at US installations across the Gulf region. President Trump subsequently reinstated the naval blockade and declared the ceasefire over.

The war has intensified after the US launched a fresh wave of airstrikes on Iran after two American military personnel were killed and another was reported missing following an Iranian missile and drone attack on a US base in Jordan, marking the first US combat fatalities since hostilities resumed.

Key Economic Data This Week

The approaching week will see the release of key economic data concerning India, UK, UK and the European Union. India will see the release of it's Manufacturing and Services Purchasing Manager's Index data for July on Friday, which tracks the health of the manufacturing sector.

ALSO READ | US Renews Strikes Against Iran After Two Military Personnel Killed In Jordan Attack

Friday will also include the release of India's Forex Reserves data for July. The European Union will announce its decision regarding the European Central Bank Interest rate decision. The US will releases its Services and Manufacturing PMI data for July on Friday and its Initial Jobless Claims data on Thursday.

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