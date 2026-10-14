The Vvaan Force Of The Forrest Box Office Day 20: Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia Starrer Holds Its Ground

The Vvaan – Force of the Forrest has entered its third week at the box office, with Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's fantasy thriller continuing its theatrical run.

The Vvaan – Force of the Forrest has collected Rs 36.19 lakh on Day 20 so far from 1,611 shows across 321 cities, according to TrackTollywood. The film recorded 7.4% occupancy, with 19,457 tickets sold across 846 theatres. Its India gross collection has reached Rs 78.16 crore, while the final figures are yet to be reported.

Day-Wise Collection

Based on TrackTollywood data, The Vvaan – Force of the Forrest opened with Rs 8.84 crore on Day 1 and collected Rs 12.82 crore on Day 2. Day 3 brought its highest collection of Rs 16.67 crore, followed by Rs 5.78 crore on Day 4, Rs 6.59 crore on Day 5, Rs 4.45 crore on Day 6 and Rs 4.78 crore on Day 7. The Week 1 collection stood at Rs 59.93 crore.

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The film earned Rs 3.91 crore on Day 8, Rs 2.29 crore on Day 9, Rs 3.75 crore on Day 10, Rs 1.05 crore on Day 11, Rs 1.30 crore on Day 12, Rs 86.58 lakh on Day 13 and Rs 76.37 lakh on Day 14. Its Week 2 collection stood at Rs 13.94 crore.

On Day 15, The Vvaan – Force of the Forrest collected Rs 68.76 lakh, followed by Rs 1.16 crore on Day 16 and Rs 1.15 crore on Day 17. On Day 18, the film earned Rs 42.91 lakh, while Day 19 brought in Rs 49.78 lakh. On Day 20, it has collected Rs 36.19 lakh so far.

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All About The Film

The Vvan - Force of the Forrest is a Hindi fantasy thriller directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra. Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia play the lead roles, while Anup Soni, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, Maniesh Paul and Milind Gunaji are part of the supporting cast.

The film takes inspiration from stories linked to the Van Devi Temple near Bihta in Patna and is set against the forests of Central India.

The story follows Rishi Kumar, a city man who returns to his ancestral village to sell his land. Despite warnings about a forbidden forest and the goddess Vandevi, he enters the forest and awakens a supernatural force. He soon finds himself facing mysterious powers and must protect his village from a deadly threat.

Arunabh Kumar and Janvi Gill have written the film, which is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Sandeep Sinha under Balaji Motion Pictures and The Viral Fever (TVF Motion Pictures). The music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Vishal Mishra and Amit Trivedi.

The Vvan - Force of the Forrest was announced in 2024 and went through several changes in its release date before finally hitting theatres on September 25, 2026.

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